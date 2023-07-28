In a deal valued at more than $2.5 million, two businesses are growing and staying in Lancaster County despite the lack of industrial space.

None of the 110 jobs will be lost at the two businesses - Ames Construction in Ephrata Township and Alliance Custom Cabinetry in East Earl Township - and potentially more could be added in the future, said Phil Eby, director of business development for Ames Construction and a commercial realtor with U.S. Commercial Realty.

“Certainly there’s just not much industrial space available (in Lancaster County),” Eby said. “It just worked out really well and I think both businesses are going to grow and thrive because of this deal.”

Here’s how Ames Construction and Alliance Custom Cabinetry put together the deal in which they can expand by exchanging locations and selling off a division:

Eby said it started about six months ago when Ames became interested in buying Alliance’s East Earl Township property, which was up for sale, to accommodate Ames’ growing Eby Exteriors division. The hitch was that in order for Ames to move in, Alliance had to find a new location. In the course of discussions, Ames learned that Alliance had interest in expanding its cabinetry business, Eby said.

So, in a business sale and the real estate settlement handled by Lititz-based Legacy Law, Ames sold its Nauman Cabinetry division to Alliance. Eby declined to reveal the price of the business. Alliance focuses primarily on the residential market while Nauman is focused solely on commercial cabinetry. Through the deal, Alliance will be able to expand its reach into the commercial market.

Of Ames’ 90 employees, about 12 were employed in the Nauman division, which is becoming part of Alliance, and 14 in Eby Exteriors division, which may expand with new hires, Eby said. Alliance has about 20 employees.

In addition to the business division sale, Ames sold the property where Nauman is headquartered at 351 Sprecher Road, Pequea Township, to Alliance, for $1.5 million. Alliance is moving its entire operation to this location, which features about 12,000 square feet of production space, 5,400 square feet of warehouse space and 10,000 square feet of office space.

In turn, Alliance sold its current property at 857/859 Broad St. (Rt. 897) in East Earl Township to Ames for $950,000. Ames will be moving its Eby Exteriors division to this roughly 15,200-square-foot property, from its current base at 127 N. Seventh St., Akron. The new spot offers more office space, area for a showroom and storage and a paint shop.

“This deal has truly been a win-win for both companies. We appreciate the people at Nauman Cabinetry and wish them the best as they become part of the Alliance Cabinetry team,” said Mark Yoder, president of Ames Construction, in a written statement. “Relocation to the East Earl facility will be a big boost for our growing Eby Exteriors Division.”

Scott Bradbury, of U.S. Commercial Realty, represented Alliance.