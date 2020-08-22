Allergy Orchard, a health food store that features a range of allergen-free foods, will close by the end of September.

Opened in October 2017, the store in Kendig Square at 2600 Willow Street Pike caters to people with food allergies, carrying items free of peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, dairy, eggs and other common allergens. It is owned by Tammy Gingras-Moore and Karen Di Pace, two local moms of children with food allergies who opened the store because they struggled themselves to find appropriate products.

Gingras-Moore cited “health and personal reasons” for the closing, while adding that the business suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic. She said they are beginning final sales of products as well as store fixtures and equipment even as they would entertain any offers to buy the business.

