When Motown singing group “The Temptations” released its 1966 hit, “Beauty Is Only Skin Deep,” the song seemed to be just about people.

But maybe it was about real estate too.

After all, it sure does explain why the last vacant first-floor space on Penn Square stayed empty for five years, until the Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities came along.

The county authorities recently signed a 10-year lease for 4,000 square feet of space on the first floor of an office building at 28 Penn Square, supplementing their 6,000 square feet on the second floor. The first-floor space was last occupied by Citizens Bank, a successor to Commonwealth National Bank.

(When the county authorities expand into the first floor next spring, that will fill all of Penn Square's buildings at street level for the first time since 2012, when Bank of America closed its Griest Building office. That space got filled in 2018 by Shot & Bottle, but by that time, Citizens Bank had gone dark.)

The 50-year-old building across the street at 28 Penn Square, owned by lawyers of anchor occupant Blakinger Thomas, is notable for its circular water fountain out front that contains a modern metal sculpture.

Corinn Kirchner of PPM Real Estate, who represented the landlord in the leasing process, explained why the leasing process was lengthy, indicating that while the space has obvious, desirable attributes such as high visibility and foot traffic, a look beyond the exterior discloses challenges too.

For instance, retailers thought the space was too big, said Kirchner, PPM vice president and associate broker. Restaurateurs thought it would be too costly to install kitchen equipment. Office users and a fitness center thought it would take too much time and/or money to build out the space.

Meanwhile, the booming downtown business climate, as well as the nationwide economy, got thrown into a recession by the March 2020 arrival of COVID-19. That downturn also temporarily chilled interest in the King and Queen streets space, though downtown and the nation overall now are reviving.

As the recovery gained speed, two offers were made this fall – one by the county authorities and one by a “professional user,” Kirchner said, declining to be more specific. Although the professional user’s offer was higher, the landlord selected the county authorities, to avoid the risk of having the county authorities leave the building to find more space elsewhere, Kirchner said.

That was great news for the county authorities. “We needed the space yesterday,” said Justin Eby, their executive director.

Eby hopes the county authorities can occupy the extra space in March, after spending $300,000 to $400,000 to renovate, equip and furnish the space. The county authorities will use the new space for a larger lobby/waiting room, additional offices and meeting rooms, and extra bathrooms.

The county authorities have outgrown their present 6,000-square-foot space on the second floor, where the county authorities moved in 2017. The growth is largely due to increasing demand for housing services, most notably the emergency rental assistance program, he said.

“We have five to 10 people in our lobby at all times,” Eby said. Since April 1, the county authorities have dispersed $13 million in emergency rental assistance to nearly 2,000 households in the county. However, another 3,500 applications have to be processed, he said. Applications still are being accepted. For more information, visit LancasterHelp.Rent or LCHRA.com/rent, call 717-590-3101, or visit the county authorities’ offices.

Demand is up for their other housing programs too, said Eby, including loans to developers of affordable housing, grants for home repairs and other initiatives.

The surge in housing activity has led to an upturn in staffing, according to Eby. The county authorities, which had 16 employees while in their previous space in the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design building at Prince and Chestnut streets, now have 23 employees. They plan to add seven more.

“We anticipate the housing issues won’t subside anytime soon,” Eby said.