Comprehensive Financial Planning, Inc. at 5995 Lemon Street, East Petersburg is pleased to announce Alicia Statts, new to the industry in 2022, took initiative, and dove into learning more about 401k administration. On July 12th, 2023, Alicia passed her exam earning her QKA® (Qualified 401(k) Administrator) credential. Alicia is a valuable asset to our firm, and we anticipate her continuing to grow in her knowledge of the business and industry.

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.