The owner of a small downtown Lancaster coffee shop is making plans to open another shop nearby.

George Zagas, who has Aura Espresso Room at 44 N. Queen St., will be opening Alexander Coffee Bar at Tellus360.

Expected to launch by early March, the new shop will occupy a small, street level space just inside the 24 E. King St. bar, restaurant and night club. It will have a sign above a set of double doors leading to a coffee station being built as an extension of the first-floor bar at Tellus360.

There will be four seats at the Alexander Coffee Bar counter but customers will also be able to use the Tellus360 dining room. There will also be some outside seats.

In addition to coffee, Alexander Coffee Bar will feature a variety of tea drinks as well as a Mediterranean-inspired food menu that is still being finalized.

The coffee bar is named for Alexander the Great, a ruler of the Greek kingdom of Macedon whose military conquests created one of the largest empires of the ancient world.

