Alexander Coffee Bar has opened at Tellus360 with a variety of coffee and tea as well as a Mediterranean-inspired food menu that will be expanded.

The shop occupies a small, street level space just inside the 24 E. King St. bar, restaurant and night club. It has its own doors that lead to the coffee station built as an extension of the first-floor bar at Tellus360.

There are four seats at the Alexander Coffee Bar counter, but customers can also use the entire Tellus360 dining room.

In addition to coffee and tea, the drinks menu has a variety of smoothies, including vegan smoothies made with tahini. There are also several drinks made with matcha, a kind of stone-ground Japanese-style green tea.

Alexander Coffee Bar also has a small menu of “spikeable” drinks it offers when Tellus’ bar is open.

While the food menu will eventually be expanded to lunch and dinner, Alexander Coffee Bar initially opened with only a few breakfast sandwiches.

Alexander Coffee Bar is owned by George Zagas, who also owns Aura Espresso Room at 44 N. Queen St.

The coffee bar is named after Alexander the Great, a ruler of the Greek kingdom of Macedonia whose military conquests created one of the largest empires of the ancient world.

