Aldi,
which opened a grocery store in Manheim Township in May, opened a new one Wednesday in East Hempfield Township.
The new store at 2110 Embassy Drive is situated behind Starbucks and Firehouse Subs in the Lime Spring Square Shopping Center. It has five aisles and 12,000 square feet of retail space.
Aldi is a no-frills grocery store that includes produce, dairy and bakery sections. Most items are under Aldi’s exclusive brands.
Close
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will have a grand opening on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will have a grand opening on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will have a grand opening on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will have a grand opening on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Lancaster’s newest Aldi, at Lime Spring Square in East Hempfield, will open to the public on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
The new Lancaster store will employ 15 to 20 people, according to Bob Grammer, an Aldi division vice president. He said Aldi picked the location because it’s close to customers, offers convenient access and can handle a high volume of traffic
Aldi declined to estimate the cost to open the new store but township records show they put the pricetag around $2 million, an amount that excludes equipment and inventory.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Aldi in Lime Spring Square is the fourth Lancaster County store for the German-owned discount grocery chain which opened its first store here in 2008.
In May, the chain relocated its Manheim Township store from the Golden Triangle shopping center to a larger space in part of the former Kmart space on Fruitville Pike.
Aldi
Address: 2110 Embassy Drive (Lime Spring Square)
Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Info.: aldi.us.