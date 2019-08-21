Aldi, which opened a grocery store in Manheim Township in May, opened a new one Wednesday in East Hempfield Township.

The new store at 2110 Embassy Drive is situated behind Starbucks and Firehouse Subs in the Lime Spring Square Shopping Center. It has five aisles and 12,000 square feet of retail space.

Aldi is a no-frills grocery store that includes produce, dairy and bakery sections. Most items are under Aldi’s exclusive brands.

The store's grand opening will be Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 8:45 a.m.

The first 100 customers in line will receive an Aldi gift card through. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce and sample Aldi-exclusive brand products, according to the grocery store. 

The new Lancaster store will employ 15 to 20 people, according to Bob Grammer, an Aldi division vice president. He said Aldi picked the location because it’s close to customers, offers convenient access and can handle a high volume of traffic

Aldi declined to estimate the cost to open the new store but township records show they put the pricetag around $2 million, an amount that excludes equipment and inventory.

The Aldi in Lime Spring Square is the fourth Lancaster County store for the German-owned discount grocery chain which opened its first store here in 2008.

In May, the chain relocated its Manheim Township store from the Golden Triangle shopping center to a larger space in part of the former Kmart space on Fruitville Pike.