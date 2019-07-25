Aldi, the German-owned discount grocery chain, will open its fourth Lancaster County store in Lime Spring Square on Thursday, Aug. 22, the company said Thursday.

The 2210 Embassy Drive location, off Rohrerstown Road in East Hempfield Township, gives the aggressive retailer its first location on the west side of suburban Lancaster.

The opening will mark the second expansion by Aldi in Lancaster County this year.

The chain relocated its Manheim Township store from the Golden Triangle shopping center to a space four times that size in part of the former Kmart space on Fruitville Pike in May.

The Embassy Drive store will hold its grand opening at 8:45 a.m. Regular store hours will be daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located behind the Starbucks and Firehouse Subs building, the new Aldi will measure 22,000 square feet, according to township records. The cost to construct the building is $2 million (excluding equipment).

An Aldi statement announcing the opening did not provide the number of jobs the store would create. An Aldi spokeswoman did not have the figure immediately available.

The opening will give Aldi a foothold in the township before its German discount rival, Lidl, even starts construction of its planned store nearby.

Lidl’s store will be around the corner on Columbia Avenue at Good Drive, near the Travelodge motel. Lidl filed its plan in 2017 and bought the land earlier this year for $3.6 million.

Aldi’s expansion could move the no-frills retailer up the ranking of busiest grocery retailers in Lancaster County, as tracked by trade publication Food Trade News.

The list ranks food retailers -- supermarkets, convenience stores, discount groceries, club stores, drug stores -- by sales in Lancaster County.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, Aldi placed 15th, with $21.4 million in combined annual revenue at its three stores here. That was $700,000 behind the 14th-ranked BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the fiscal year.