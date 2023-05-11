Joe Latrell has a succinct way of summing up Quub (pronounced like “cube”).

“We’ve gone from a guy tinkering in his basement, ordering stuff with his credit card on Amazon, to $1.4 million in standing contracts right now,” he said. “Not bad.”

Latrell, CEO of the satellite-focused company, is that guy. He’s a grandfather. But he gave off a kid-in-a-candy-store air while giving a tour of Quub’s new headquarters in Manheim Township.

The company recently traded in a converted two-car-garage in Akron for 2,500-square-feet of office park digs more befitting a company making headlines in national magazines and traveling a trajectory of rapid growth.

The new office features a “wall of accomplishment.” That’s there because Latrell said “everyone has to have one of those.”

On it are things like parts of a satellite like the one Quub put aboard SpaceX last year. There’s also a reminder of the time a frantic friend called asking if Latrell could – and he did – find a quick way to remove and replace paint. Apparently the paint that had been on some other company’s (he doesn’t name names) space-bound project would otherwise have burst into flames.

On the opposite side of Quub’s new office is a receiver intended to get signals from the sizeable collection of satellites that Quub expects to have in orbit one day. That’s there because the receiver needs more “wind testing” before being mounted on the roof. “When it’s windy we haul it out and put it in the wind,” Latrell said. “We’re very practical.”

And on the wall is a poster of a Saturn V Rocket diagram. That’s there because it cracks Latrell up. It’s based on “Thing Explainer,” a book that uses only the 1,000 most commonly-used words in the English language to describe, well, things. Liquid oxygen, for example, becomes “sky bag air.”

“This is my favorite part,” said Latrell as he squatted down to read the bottom. “It says, ‘This end should point toward the ground if you want to go to space. If it starts pointing toward space, you are having a bad problem and you will not go to space today.’ ”

Latrell and Chief Research Officer Nathaniel Evry both laugh despite having read that many times. It’s their kind of humor.

A down-to-earth, simplified version of what can be done from space is central to Quub’s business model.

“It’s really incredible, seeing the enthusiasm that we’re seeing just by making all this approachable instead of holding it behind a brick wall,” Evry said. “This, in a way, is the new ham radio of the world. ... We take our work very seriously. We don’tneed to take ourselves so seriously. It’sa lot more fun if you don’t.”

Others are taking them seriously. Two 2023 articles in particular upped Quub’s profile, Latrell said.

Payload announced in January that Quub was emerging from stealth mode with two Air Force contracts.

“Pronounced like ‘cube,’ the Lancaster, PA-based startup bills itself as a ‘data company,’ placing an emphasis on the value of its eventual downstream analytics products,” wrote Payload. “But don’t get it twisted— Quub is taking a verticalized approach to Earth observation (EO) and will very much be flying its own hardware. The startup already has a teensy bit of flight heritage under its belt, with plans to ramp up operations and on-orbit activity.”

The phone started ringing immediately, Latrell said.

“We had to be quiet until that moment. Once we could go live with the contracts, we got on Payload, which is very industry specific,” he said. “And folks in the industry were like, ‘What? Where did you guys come from?’ ”

Fast Company ran a piece on Quub in late March.

“That introduced us toward the folks, I would say, more in the climate arena,” Latrell said. “Fast Company has a lean toward clean energy and climate and we want to be part of that conversation.”

Quub – with its marketing tagline “tracking the pulse of the planet” – is intentional about what data it does and doesn’t collect.

“We’re purposely avoiding becoming so high resolution that we can identify people and we’re aiming instead to identify the world,” Evry said.

That opens a vast pool of non-competing customers, he said.

“We can have someone who just wants to know how green their crops are and have someone who is trying to track piracy off the shores of their country,” he said. “We can do both at the same time at no additional cost to us.”

Quub offers a subscription-based model.

“Compared to other services out there, we’re not $10,000 per picture that takes weeks to get to you,” Evry said. “Our goal is to be as immediate as possible … . Because our data doesn’t go through and get released by NASA or someone else, it’s no longer a strategic problem.”

"It’s all about detecting anomalies. Take, for example, ships that are “running dark.”

“They turn off their (Automatic Identification System transponders) …. They make a sidestep over to North Korea, sell them some stuff and pick up their cargo and say ‘Oh, yeah, we were just having AIS trouble,’” Latrell said. “That happens way more than anybody wants to admit. Well, we can see dark ships. We know where they are, to the point we could say, ‘Hey, Coast Guard, you’ve got this boat.’ ”

Quub is currently working within five meters per pixel parameters.

“So we can see cargo ships. We can’t see a speed boat,” he said. “Our next step would be two meters per pixel. Could we see a large speedboat with that? Yeah. It’s going to be hard to identify. But we’re working on those details.”

Quub is focused on a specific demographic.

“We’ve created an entire niche market. It satisfies the middle band that was missing,” Evry said. “You basically had to jump from a $10,000 satellite to a $10 million satellite with very few players in between. And we’re hitting that.”

Affordability is key.

“The idea is to build something … that can be mass manufactured and it’s not so expensive,” Latrell said. “If it breaks orbit, you send another one.”

They’ve been there.

Take one particular model of Quub satellite that has been evolving for years. It was tested on a high-altitude balloon, then on the Perlan glider, then on the suborbital spacecraft Blue Origin.

“Then for the last couple of years we have been trying to get it to space,” Latrell said. “The first one had an oopsy.”

“It goes up and then … Oh, there’s a lot of work that just went bye-bye,” he added. “The second time it did work and we got signal back from it. But it was placed in an incorrect orbit and returned in seven days.”

Had the satellite stayed up for the intended month, images would have followed.

“So we’re going to try again,” he said.

He peeked in the window of a clean room that he rigged up in a back room. The satellite sitting there will be headed upward in August with Teachers in Space.

“They get teachers in workshops. Get their hands on this stuff. Then they take it back to their classrooms and they can replicate it over and over again,” Latrell said. “That’s a huge win for STEM. Why do we do that? Because those kids become our employees. I have a vested interest in smart people. And smart people isn’t necessarily book smart. It’s can you solve a problem?”

Latrell gives his employees a few paid hours every Friday afternoon to focus entirely on their own projects. He wants them to stretch their brains. For similar reasons there are Rubix cubes and puzzles scattered around.

Questioning every decision is important, he said.

“In Star Trek II, The Wrath of Kahn, the Enterprise has been hit. They’ve got this standoff with Kahn and they’re talking about how they’re going to take over control of the other ship,” he said. “And when asked, ‘What are we doing?’ Kirk answers that you have to understand why things work on the starship. Not how. Why theywork. Those are two separate questions. And we ask the question why an awful lot.”