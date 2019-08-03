AJ’s Surplus Grocery has opened in Columbia in the former home of Musser’s Market.

The 17,500-square-foot discount market takes the 960 Columbia Ave. location vacated by Musser’s in February.

AJ’s Surplus in the Columbia Plaza shopping center carries grocery items as well as frozen foods and produce. It also has a small deli case.

The store is owned by Chris Smiley and Tom Lohr, who both have other businesses in the area. Smiley owns Mountville Motor Sales and Grand Central Bagel along Centerville Road.

Lohr owns Thomas Trading Inc., a Landisville-based wholesaler that sells to discount grocery stores. Lohr, who has been in the wholesale business since 2004, opened D&K Surplus this year in Red Lion.

Lohr said he has now opened another retail discount grocery store because Smiley told him about the opportunity at the former Musser’s Market.

Lohr said that like other discount grocery stores, AJ’s Surplus sells closeout items or those nearing their expiration dates. It also may get products after truck accidents, through insurance claims or because something was overlooked in a warehouse.

Lohr said it took around $500,000 to open AJ’s Surplus, which included acquiring the merchandise, hiring employees and doing renovations to the building such as putting in new lights, updating the refrigeration systems and revamping the deli. The store operates with about 35 employees.

Musser’s Market, which opened a full-service grocery store at the location in 1983, closed it in mid-February, citing increased competition and changing customer habits. The grocer still has three full-service grocery stores, in Lebanon, the Buck and Mountville, two miles east of the former Columbia store.

When the Columbia store closed, Musser’s Market said it would look to open its own discount grocery store at the location. It also said it would consider leasing the space to another discount retailer, which is what happened.