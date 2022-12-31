Aimée Deraco - Who's News Jan 01, 2023

Brubaker Inc. of Lancaster, PA is pleased to name Aimée Deraco as their new CEO. A second-generation, family-owned residential and commercial service company, Brubaker Inc. offers 77 years of expertise in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, home remodeling and retail appliance sales & service. Aimée started in November on a very part-time basis and will join Brubaker Inc. in a full-time capacity starting January 3, 2023. As CEO, Aimée will lead the organization of 80+ talented team members.

For more than 28 years, Aimée has been leading and growing businesses. She has a love and passion for developing people and has worked in a wide range of industries that include full-service hotels, staffing, transportation, home services and digital marketing. Aimée has been a featured speaker at local and national events including ABHE, PHCC, Professional Women’s Forum and the JA Young Women’s Future Symposium to name a few.

Her professional achievements include being named to the Forty Under 40 in 2006, a Best 50 Women in Business in 2007, recipient of the Lancaster Chamber’s Athena Award in 2009, earning the 25 Women of Influence Award in 2010, and winning the Women of Influence Community Service Award in 2011. She has also been published in the book Chicken Soup for the Soul Tough Times, Tough People.

Throughout her career she has served on numerous boards and committees and currently serves on the Lancaster Chamber’s Athena Award Election Committee. Past board and committee service includes the YWCA Board, Lancaster Chamber Board of Directors, the Workforce Investment Board and the Tabor Community Services Board. She has served on the Women in Business Committee as well as the Excellence Exchange Committee and is a past President of the American Business Women’s Association. In addition, Aimee spent two years working with our county commissioners to build the 10 Year Plan to End Homelessness and has served as a mentor and speaker to more than 40 teenage mothers struggling to complete high school.

Aimée’s favorite roles are being a wife to Mike, a mom to Evan and Cara and a Mimi to her 5 grandsons Cole, Caden, Roran, Malcolm and Greyson!

Brubaker Inc. would like to thank North Group Consultants for assisting in the hiring process.

