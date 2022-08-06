West Hempfield Township-based AHF Products sold five of its facilities for more than $60 million in a leaseback deal just weeks before it bought bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc.

According to property records and Securities and Exchange Commission filings, AHF sold factories and warehouses in Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee to Broadstone Net Lease, based in Rochester, New York.

The leaseback deal is for 25 years, with options to extend the lease twice for 10-year intervals. AHF’s payment is about $5 million annually, Broadstone reported to investors on Thursday.

The five properties total 982,000 square feet of warehouse, distribution and manufacturing space. The sales occurred between June 17 and 22, according to property records.

The deal was announced this week by Newmark Group Inc., a publicly traded commercial real estate firm that facilitated the deal.

LNP | LancasterOnline determined the selling price of three of the properties: $13,430,534 for the Somerset, Kentucky, wood flooring plant; $18,507,000 for the Warren, Arkansas, wood flooring plant; and $28,441,222 for the Dickson, Tennessee, distribution center.

Property records show AHF also sold and leased its West Plains, Missouri, wood flooring factory, but there is no law requiring the public disclosure of the property sale price.

Newmark, the dealmaker, said the AHF properties garnered “extensive interest from numerous institutional sale leaseback investors.”

In a statement, AHF CEO Brian Carson said proceeds from the sale-leaseback are earmarked for reinvestments to grow the business, including the Armstrong Flooring assets and wood flooring automation.

The company has not revealed details about the deal.

In a bankruptcy sale announced July 10, AHF Products and Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial paid $107 million for Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets. AHF acquired to continue operating factories in Lancaster, Beech Creek and Kankakee, Illinois. AHF has 10 plants in the U.S. and one in Cambodia.

AHF, the wood-flooring division of Armstrong Flooring that was spun off in 2018, is owned by Dallas-based private equity firm Paceline Equity Partners. Since the spin-off, AHF has made four acquisitions in the last four years, including Armstrong Flooring. It has branched out into luxury vinyl tile manufacturing.