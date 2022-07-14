Was it inevitable that bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc. would end up in the hands of its offshoot, Lancaster County neighbor, AHF Products?

No other company wanted to buy bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc. and keep it going, Armstrong Flooring disclosed in court documents.

The bid, auction and sale process was held privately under bankruptcy court rules, but recent documents filed in the case provide insight into how the deal was made.

In six months of marketing, a total of 127 interested parties “explored participation” in the sale process, and 87 interested parties entered into nondisclosure agreements with Armstrong Flooring to be able to get a closer look at its financials in a virtual data room.

But when it came down to submitting a qualified bid, just two companies working together wanted to buy Lancaster County’s iconic flooring business, according to Jeffrey Lewis, the financial advisor from Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. who helped craft the $107 million deal that saved Armstrong Flooring’s Lancaster city, Beech Creek Township (Clinton County) and Kankakee (Illinois) plants.

In court documents filed this week, Lewis revealed that those two companies, AHF Products Inc. in a consortium with Gordon Brothers Industrial & Commercial, were set to buy Armstrong for $84 million when Armstrong Flooring’s lenders proposed to enter bidding to encourage higher selling price. The lenders had sought to close down the company prior to bankruptcy. Their participation had been a looming possibility since a bankruptcy loan was approved in May.

Armstrong Flooring extended the bid deadline to June 23 from June 14 to allow “several” potential bidders more time to complete due diligence.

All told there were seven bids for certain North American factories and headquarters and just two bids were going-concern bids: the AHF-Gordon Brothers consortium and another bidder who was disqualified because they only submitted a nonbinding letter of intent. Going concern means the bidder intended to keep the facility operating.

Armstrong Flooring consulted with the lenders, unions, the landlord of its corporate headquarters - High Properties - and others deemed “consultation parties” about qualifying bids. The company considered the risks bidders posed to completing a deal, how many employees would be retained, and net benefit to paying the company’s debts. Armstrong Flooring also said it would prioritize bids that kept all or some of the company going.

The plan was to select a bidder or bidders as the low bar or stalking horse bidder and hold auctions for the North American assets and an auction for the Chinese and Australian assets.

While Armstrong Flooring picked bidders for Chinese and Australian assets, it adjourned the North American auction.

The Chinese auction saw 12 rounds of bidding, with a high bid of $63 million. The company ultimately settled on a $59 million going-concern bid from Giant Group, based on its ability to complete the transaction.

AHF and Gordon Brothers consortium bid $84 million to take over three Armstrong Flooring plants and close two. It was the only qualified bid for the North American assets.

Armstrong Flooring postponed the auction to discuss matters related to bids with consultation parties and lenders. That’s when the secured lenders, Pathlight Capital and Bank of America N.A., said they could potentially bid for the company’s North American facilities, which could create a more competitive auction, Lewis said in a court filing. Credit bidding allows a secured creditor to offset what it is owed by taking ownership of the assets without having to pay any cash.

Ultimately, Armstrong Flooring decided it would further adjourn the auction until July 5.

On the evening of July 5, AHF and Gordon Brothers consortium increased its bid to $107 million on the conditions that the North American Auction would be canceled and the consortium be provided with a break-up fee and expense reimbursement.

Negotiations continued over funding to and after closing. On July 10, Armstrong Flooring accepted the “buy now” bid and canceled the auction.

“Importantly, the AHF/GB Consortium Bid provides for the continued employment of a substantial number of employees,” Lewis wrote in the court document. Armstrong Flooring “received no other Bids that would have provided these substantial benefits to trade creditors, employees, and the estate.”