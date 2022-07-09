Understanding the two new companies that have entered Armstrong Flooring Inc. bankruptcy proceedings may shed some light on where the iconic Lancaster company is headed.

The companies, AHF Products and Gordon Brothers, are not creditors, meaning they are not owed money, and they surfaced this week in relatively routine filings.

One has Armstrong Flooring roots – West Hempfield Township-based flooring manufacturer AHF used to be a part of Armstrong Flooring. In addition, AHF’s CEO used to work for Armstrong Flooring’s former parent company, Armstrong World Industries. Privately held AHF also competes in the same market as Armstrong Flooring.

The prospect that AHF is part of a deal to purchase part of Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets rests on more than its appearance in court proceedings as Armstrong Flooring prepares to ask a judge to approve a deal. On Thursday, AHF announced a mandatory, all-hands meeting for that afternoon as Armstrong Flooring was scheduled to present a deal to the judge. At about the same time that Armstrong Flooring backed off presenting the deal in court, AHF cancelled the meeting.

AHF did not respond to questions from LNP | LancasterOnline asking if it expects to be part of a deal to buy all or part of Armstrong Flooring.

The second name is Boston-based Gordon Brothers, an international broker of consolidations, funding and liquidations.

Given that Armstrong Flooring announced Friday that it is working to finalize a deal that would preserve a “substantial portion” of its North American operations, it could be Gordon Brothers’ role to liquidate the remaining parts of the company.

Attorneys for AHF and Gordon Brothers filed requests this week to be admitted into Delaware bankruptcy court, a routine formality in court proceedings. The judge handling the case has yet to approve.

Here is more of what we know about AHF and Gordon Brothers:

A look at AHF Products

Armstrong Flooring sold its wood flooring business, AHF Products, to private equity firm American Industrial Partners for $100 million in 2018. Since then, AHF has grown to include vinyl, plank, laminate and commercial products.

Dallas-based Paceline, another private equity firm, purchased AHF in February for an undisclosed price.

In January 2021, AHF diversified more deeply into luxury vinyl tile manufacturing when it purchased Parterre Flooring Systems for an undisclosed price. The move put AHF squarely in competition with its former owner, Armstrong Flooring. The acquisition was AHF’s third after it agreed to purchase a hardwood flooring plant from Tennessee-based American OEM in August 2021, and its purchase of Texas-based LM Flooring in 2019.

AHF employs more than 2,300 people with reported revenues of more than $400 million. Union membership is not clear companywide, but the Teamsters represent about 400 workers, who manufacture hardwood flooring, under several names, including Bruce Hardwood in Beverly, West Virginia.

AHF operates eight manufacturing facilities, seven in the United States and one in Cambodia, and three domestic distribution facilities. It has facilities in Titusville, Pennsylvania (Crawford County); Warren, Arkansas; Oneida, Tennessee; West Plains, Missouri; Somerset, Kentucky; Plano, Texas; and Beverly, West Virginia. The Beverly plant formerly belonged to Armstrong Flooring.

AHF is led by former Armstrong World Industries executive Brian Carson, who started with AWI in 1990 out of college. He spent 16 years in operational leadership roles at Armstrong World Industries, including as senior vice president of North American resilient and hardwood flooring.

Carson left in 2006 to join Mohawk Flooring, an Atlanta-based manufacturer of carpet, wood, vinyl, tile, and rugs. He returned to Lancaster County in 2019.

Armstrong World Industries entered the wood flooring and cabinet business by purchasing Dallas-based Triangle Pacific in 1998 for $1.15 billion. It sold the cabinets business to American Industrial Partners in 2012 for $27 million.

Armstrong Flooring was spun off from Armstrong World Industries in April 2016 as an independent, publicly held company.

A look at Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers has 30 offices across five continents and says it conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. It has built that international business by helping distressed businesses manage a variety of strategic or financial difficulties, or what it calls “times of transformation.”

Gordon Brothers offers advice across all commercial and industrial sectors but has become especially know for helping retail business going through bankruptcy, which can include making short-term loans or overseeing the liquidation of stores and other assets.

Gordon Brothers has helped with store closing sales for Toys R Us, KB Toys, Hollywood Video, Radio Shack, Office Depot, Circuit City, Sears and Sports Authority, among many others.

The company has played a leading role in some of those store closings, including for Sports Authority where it sold inventory, furniture, fixtures and equipment at all its 450 U.S. locations after Sports Authority filed for bankruptcy in 2016. In other cases, Gordon Brothers has had a smaller role, such as for Sears where it only oversaw closing sales of Sears stores in Canada.

Locally, Gordon Brothers helped Ephrata Borough-based Doneckers liquidate assets in 2008 when it closed the restaurant, guest rooms, and home décor and furniture stores that had been an institution since the 1960s.

In some cases, Gordon Brothers has maintained a company’s brand following a sale of its hard assets. Linens ‘n Things was revived as an online-only brand after Gordon Brothers helped liquidate the chain’s 500-plus retail stores in 2008. And Gordon Brothers helped Sharper Image re-emerge as a licensing structure after the catalog seller of futuristic gadgets, electronics and massage chairs sold all of its own hard assets in 2008.