The $107 million sale of Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets to a group led by West Hempfield Township-based AHF Products was finalized Monday, a deal that will keep Armstrong’s Lancaster manufacturing and warehousing operations going but lead to the closure of two local offices and the loss of hundreds of jobs.

In addition to the Lancaster city plant along Dillerville Road, the closureof the bankruptcy court sale includes Armstrong Flooring plants in Beech Creek Township, Pennsylvania, and Kankakee, Illinois.

“AHF is primed to benefit from a strong long-term outlook in both residential repair and remodel spend and new residential housing construction, and the benefits afforded by our strong domestic manufacturing capabilities,” AHF Products President and CEO Brian Carson said in a statement announcing the sale.

“This purchase also significantly increases our position in the commercial flooring segment, which is expected to grow. We have seen incredible growth since our inception in 2019, and we are thrilled to be adding the venerable Armstrong Flooring brand to our powerful portfolio,” Carson said.

Once a part of Armstrong World Industries, Armstrong Flooring was spun off in 2016 as its own company. Armstrong Flooring then sold its wood flooring business, AHF Products, two years later to a private equity firm for $100 million.

Under Carson’s leadership, AHF Products has grown quickly. Before the Armstrong Flooring purchase, AHF had 13 brands, employed more than 2,300 people and reported annual revenues of more than $400 million.

“Today AHF offers 14 brands, including Armstrong Flooring, which allow us to expand our customer base and grow these manufacturing facilities,” added Carson. “Purchasing these assets is important and transformative to AHF and to the people that work in the plant locations and in those communities. With 11 plants and some of best trade names in the flooring industry, we are going to continue to grow from here.”

Carson spent 16 years at Armstrong World Industries before leaving in 2006. His tenure at Armstrong World Industries included a stint as a plant manager in Lancaster.

As of May, Armstrong Flooring had 606 employees in Lancaster County, which included about 390 who were assigned to the company’s Greenfield headquarters and research and design center. Some former Armstrong Flooring employees began working Monday for AHF Products, an AHF Products spokesperson said Monday.

Armstrong Flooring and AHF Products both declined to estimate many of those employees would lose their jobs during the ownership transition.

AHF Products says more than 90% of the 200-plus employees at Armstrong Flooring’s Dillerville Road plant will stay. However, Carson has said AHF Products won’t be using Armstrong Flooring’s former Greenfield locations. Some of those employees may move to AHF Products headquarters in West Hempfield Township, but most will not be needed, Carson said.



Without the sale to AHF Products, Armstrong Flooring faced likely liquidation and the loss of all 600-some local jobs since no other bidders had wanted to keep the part of company operating as a “going concern.”

While it only lasted six years on its own, Armstrong Flooring carried the legacy of Lancaster Cork Works which began in 1895 with the consolidation of three cork markers and grew into a cornerstone of the local economy as a maker of floors and ceilings.



When it filed for bankruptcy on May 8, Armstrong Flooring cited supply chain challenges, inflation and COVID-19 as reasons for its financial troubles.

Last-minute delay



The sale, which was announced just after 5 p.m. Monday, had originally been scheduled to close Friday and Armstrong Flooring had warned in court filings that any delay could force it to liquidate since it would be out of money to fund ongoing operations.

An 11th hour issue over the use of the “Armstrong” name cropped up last week when Armstrong World Industries objected to AHF Products being given rights in North America to use the Armstrong name and trademarks after the sale. Armstrong Flooring and Armstrong World Industries both used the Armstrong name on its products.

Armstrong World Industries argued that the bankruptcy court’s rules did not trump its rights to control the use of its name under federal trademark law.

In a Friday morning hearing, Delaware bankruptcy court judge Mary Walrath dismissed Armstrong World Industries’ arguments, saying the company hadn’t formally objected in time to the sale of Armstrong Flooring, which included the rights to the name. At the hearing, an attorney for Armstrong World Industries said the company would appeal the ruling.

By Friday evening, AHF Products and Armstrong World Industries had issued a joint statement announcing that the dispute had been resolved and that the sale to AHF would include the right to use the Armstrong name and trademarks on flooring in North America. Armstrong World Industries also agreed not to appeal the judge’s ruling.



Armstrong World Industries spokesperson Jennifer Johnson said the company did not get any financial compensation for agreeing not to file an appeal.



“The AFI license (granting rights to use the name) transferred to AHF as it was. No money exchanged hands,” she said. “I think all parties ultimately wanted a satisfactory solution, particularly to preserve jobs in the community. And we got there.”

However, Armstrong World Industries did appeal the bankruptcy judge’s ruling on the use of the Armstrong name as it relates to the sale of Armstrong Flooring assets in China and Australia. Those deals to several buyers were set to bring the sale’s total price tag to $203 million.



On Monday, the companies proposed a settlement that would have Armstrong Flooring pay $1 million to Armstrong World Industries to have it drop the appeals and deliver written consents that allow for the China and Australia buyers’ use of the Armstrong name and trademarks. That proposed settlement awaits approval by the bankruptcy judge.