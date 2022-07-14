For Brian Carson, the $107 million sale of Armstrong Flooring to AHF Products and Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial puts him in charge of an operation he knows from earlier in his career when Armstrong Flooring was part of Armstrong World Industries.

Before he left in 2006 to take a job in Atlanta with Mohawk Flooring, Carson had spent 16 years in operational leadership roles at Armstrong World Industries, including as a plant manager in Lancaster and senior vice president of North American resilient and hardwood flooring.

In 2016 Armstrong World Industries spun off Armstrong Flooring as its own company and then in 2018 Armstrong Flooring sold its wood flooring business, AHF Products, to private equity firm American Industrial Partners for $100 million.

Carson returned to Lancaster in 2019 to become the first president and CEO of AHF Products and has guided its rapid expansion. Today, AHF has 13 brands, employs more than 2,300 people and reported revenues of more than $400 million.

AHF has expanded again with the purchase of Armstrong Flooring, expected to be finalized July 22, that gives it Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets, which include its operations on Dillerville Road in Lancaster; Beech Creek Township, Pennsylvania; and Kankakee, Illinois.

In his first media interview since the sale was approved Wednesday by a Delaware bankruptcy judge, Carson, a 57-year-old Lititz resident, described the importance of the Armstrong brand for AHF, the investments he hopes to make in the local plan, and some of the cuts he sees as necessary to continue AHF’s growth.

“What’s most important to me is that we get the business healthy and profitable, and we get these plants profitable,” he said. “It’s the profitability that enables the growth. As the business grows, the jobs grow. But the key to all of that is to get it profitable, and we can do that.”

What strategic benefits does AHF see in acquiring the bulk of Armstrong Flooring’s North American assets?

“Armstrong was a business we knew. We share common customers in many cases. It’s a business we thought we could bring value to. Like in any investment there’s risk associated with it and there’s risks associated here, but we think we can improve it and we thought it was a good investment.

“Our customers are distributors, retailers and foreign contractors. Our customers buy all different types of flooring, carpet, ceramic, stone, hardwood, solid hardwood, engineered hardwood, vinyl and sheet vinyl. If we’re somebody that’s just providing one of those products, then we’re not as easy to do business with because we don’t provide a broad enough offering.

“Today we have 13 brands. Armstrong brings a 14th brand. It’s another brand that allows us to broaden our customer base and broadening our customer base is what allows us to bring more volumes to the plants to grow the plants.”

What are your plans for the three new plants?

“At the end of the day, the Lancaster plant, the Kankakee plant and the Beech Creek plant make important products for this industry, they make necessary products. These products are important to our customers. The Armstrong brand, and all the other brands are important to the industry and these plants are wonderful assets.

“There’s some equipment we’re going to be moving into Lancaster. There’s a sheet vinyl line in Lancaster that runs today, and we plan on continuing to run it. We’re going to be adding equipment to the plant yet this year that will allow the sheet vinyl line to be used to make different products.

“Rather than have a plant as a brand, a plant can be many brands, which allows you to really grow and have more pipelines into the marketplace in order to grow the plants. We’re going to use the plants to sell under more brands. We’re also going to leverage the Armstrong brand to put other products under that brand to use that brand to increase the distribution of the other plants.”

Is it hard to change a plant to produce different brands?

“Sometimes a brand is a different film image on the same product. Sometimes it’s as simple as a different carton. Some of it can be very complicated and require large investments, but other parts could be a different box or a different label. But what you have to have is the customer that buys those other brands. I believe we can use these three plants into our other brands, or I wouldn’t have made the investment.”

What is the situation with the workforce? You have said there are positions to fill, but also redundancies. Can you say anything about how many employees from AFI you would expect to keep with AHF?

“For those folks in the plant, we’re going to be bringing most of the folks back. We're trying to get a better view of the order rates. We’re trying to finalize shift schedules right now, but I think we’re going to need the vast, vast majority of them.”

How many is “most”?

“More than 80%.”

What can you say about employees at the Armstrong Flooring headquarters and research and development center at Greenfield?

“Our business is a full business today. We have customer service, human resources, all those different types of functions, so in many cases some of those support functions are duplicative. We’re interviewing folks right now, because we will have needs, but candidly we’ll have more needs in the plants than we will in the offices.”

Do you plan to maintain the office and research and development center in Greenfield?

“We won’t use those facilities for our businesses. Some of the R&D will probably move over to the Lancaster plant and some other stuff move over to the Mountville office. But for our business, we don’t plan on being in Greenfield.”