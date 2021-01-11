A Mountville-based hardwood flooring manufacturer has diversified more deeply into luxury vinyl tile manufacturing, putting it squarely in competition with its former owner.

AHF Products said Sunday that it has purchased Parterre Flooring Systems for an undisclosed price, the second acquisition for the young local firm.

AHF, formerly the hardwood division of Armstrong Flooring, said the move will “extend its reach in the commercial resilient flooring category, including the healthcare, education, corporate and hospitality sectors.”

Parterre, founded in 1991 and based in Wilmington, Massachusetts, “was one of the first designers and manufacturers of luxury vinyl tile, plank and sheet flooring products in the United States,” according to AHF.

The transaction gives AHF a much stronger presence in the luxury vinyl tile business, which AHF entered in October with the launch of its Hartco Contract line for light commercial, multi-family and manufactured housing installations.

AHF was created in December 2018 when private equity firm American Industrial Partners bought Armstrong Flooring’s hardwood flooring business for $100 million.

Armstrong Flooring divested its hardwood business to focus on its resilient flooring products -- including luxury vinyl tile, which began being made at its Dillerville Road plant in 2014 following a $41 million investment.

AHF announced its first acquisition in May 2019 – the purchase of Texas-based hardwood flooring maker LM Flooring for an undisclosed price.

Spokesmen for AHF and Parterre could not be immediately reached for comment.