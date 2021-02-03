Agape Café & Grille near Strasburg was one of three business the state ordered to close last week for violations of COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

The restaurant at 366 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, was given a “closed by order” notice Jan. 29 for operating at more than 50% dining capacity, not having the proper COVID-19 safety signage and not having barriers between booths placed back to back, according to the inspection report.

Ruthie Stoltzfus, who owns Agape Café & Grille with her husband JR, said Wednesday she was surprised to be given a closure order and not just a warning for the violations at the restaurant, which remains open. She said she expects to update the sign and add Plexiglas barriers between booths this week.

And Stoltzfus said exceeding the capacity limit wasn’t intentional since half of their fire code limit would be 75, and they counted 52 people during the inspector’s visit. She thinks a lack of proper documentation about the fire code could have helped trigger that violation, as well as two tables she didn’t realize were situated too close together.

“Personally, I just want to fix what needs fixed,” she said. “I’ve never had that happen – and to not just get a warning. But that has obviously changed and (the inspectors) are doing the best they can.”

The Stoltzfuses, who opened Agape Café & Grill in October, also own Dutch Family Restaurant in Germantown, Maryland, which remains closed because of local prohibitions on indoor dining.

“I do want to do things right and have this be open. With one location closed, I really can’t afford to have another one close,” Stoltzfus said.

Enforcement continues

For the week ending Jan. 31, the state Department of Agriculture also issued “closed by order” notices to Douglasville Hotel in Berks County and VFW Post 7812 in Westmoreland County.

According to its inspection report, Douglasville Hotel didn’t have proper COVID-19 safety signage, had employees without masks and was maintaining service and seating at the bar. The report on the VFW in Westmoreland County said employees were maskless, alcohol was being served without food and customers were being served at the bar where they were sitting closer than 6 feet apart.

Lancaster city, which does its own restaurant inspections, did not issue any closure orders last week.

Since mid-December, the agriculture department issued more than 150 “closure by notice” orders to restaurants that violated the now lapsed dining ban or ignored other rules, including 26 in Lancaster County.

A department spokeswoman did not respond to a question about whether its inspectors no longer give warnings. A note accompanying its list of the latest closure notices says they are given to restaurants that “refuse to comply with the order upon in-person confirmation of the violation.”

A closure notice doesn’t necessarily mean a restaurant will shut down, but if it continues to operate, it is referred to the Department of Health for possible further measures. So far the health department has sued 40 restaurants in Commonwealth Court for allowing indoor dining during the three-week ban on dine-in services. Seven Lancaster County restaurants were named in those lawsuits.

The agriculture department’s weekly reports on COVID-19 restaurant inspections do not include data from the 140 local health departments and six counties that do their own enforcement of the state’s health code. In Lancaster County, Lancaster city is the only municipality that conducts its own restaurant inspections.