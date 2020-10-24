Agape Café & Grille has opened alongside Beautiful Home Interiors in a shopping center north of Strasburg.

Owned by JR and Ruthie Stoltzfus, the restaurant and home décor store span 7,400 square feet of space and occupy a completed renovated section of the Strasburg Square shopping center along Route 896.

For the past 16 years, owners JR and Ruthie Stoltzfus have operated Dutch Family Restaurant and Beautiful Home Furniture and Design inside the Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown, Maryland. They have now opened a similar combination business near their hometown of Strasburg.

With seating for around 120, the new Agape Café & Grille features breakfast platters and omelets as well as sandwiches, salads and a full line of coffee drinks. There will also be smoked meats, desserts and charcuterie boards.

Beautiful Home Interiors, which has an interior connection to the restaurant, features “Bohemian style” kitchen items, furniture and home décor, with an emphasis on specialty gifts and pieces made by local artisans.