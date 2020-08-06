The owners of a restaurant and home décor store at a market in Maryland are planning to open a similar combination business outside their hometown of Strasburg.

Agape Café and Grill and Beautiful Home Interiors is taking a spot in the Strasburg Square shopping center at 366 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks. Spanning 7,400 square feet, the businesses would occupy about half the shopping center along Route 896, just north of Strasburg.

For the past 16 years, owners JR and Ruthie Stoltzfus have operated Dutch Family Restaurant and Beautiful Home Furniture and Design inside the Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown, Maryland. They will continue those businesses while expanding to Strasburg.

Ruthie Stoltzfus described the new Agape Café & Grill as a combination of a full restaurant and a more casual café that will emphasize hospitality. With seating for around 120, the restaurant will feature breakfast platters and omelets as well as sandwiches, salads and a full line of coffee drinks. There will also be smoked meats, desserts and charcuterie boards.

Beautiful Home Interiors, which will have an interior connection to the restaurant, will feature “Bohemian style” kitchen items, furniture and home décor, with an emphasis on specialty gifts and pieces made by local artisans.

Stoltzfus said they hope to open in September, or at least by October.