After 47 years in business, Lee’s Camera Center is preparing to close its Ephrata Borough store at the end of February.
Opened in 1973 at 33 E. Main St., owner Lee Lintner moved in 1979 to 508 E. Main St., taking a spot in a 10,000-square-foot shopping center he developed.
Lee’s Camera Center occupies a 3,900-square-foot space in the center that also includes a chiropractic office, dance studio and mattress store.
Lee’s Camera Center sells a variety of cameras and supplies and also offers photo prints, photo restoration and framing services, among other things. It operates with five employees.
Lintner said he and his longtime manager Bill Labiak were looking to retire, so they put the business up for sale about a year ago. With a buyer now unlikely, Lintner said they are just planning to close the store. The shopping center itself is still for sale, he said.
The shop’s original location at 33 E. Main St. was torn down for an expansion of Ephrata National Bank.