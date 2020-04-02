Plum Street Gourmet, a catering business and gourmet store in Manheim Township, has closed permanently.

The business announced the closing this week on its Facebook page, a post that followed an earlier announcement that it would temporarily close as restaurants were shutting down to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“With a heavy heart, we announce we will not be reopening our business. Thank you to all of our customers for 30+ good years! We will miss you! Stay well!” a March 28 Facebook post read.

Located at 1831 Oregon Pike, Plum Street Gourmet offered catering and sold a variety of fresh foods for carryout at the cafe, including soups, salads, sandwiches and prepared entrees. Owned by Anne Eshleman, Plum Street Gourmet first opened in 1988 at 347 N. Plum St. For many years, Eshleman had a stand at Lancaster Central Market and she also operated the former Plum Street Bakery on North Queen Street in Lancaster.