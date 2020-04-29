Closed since March 14 due to state restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, George Street Café in Millersville won’t be reopening.

Susan Lithgoe, who has owned and operated the café at 304 N. George St. since 1993, said the disruption caused by the forced closure as well as the uncertainty about how the café business might recover afterward prompted her to call it quits.

Lithgoe, who helped turn a former bank building into a 40-seat café, said she remembers how difficult it was to rebound after the Great Recession in 2008-2009, and thinks “it’s going be rough” this time.

“I don’t want to have to do that again,” she said.

Although the café will stay closed, Lithgoe is continuing her coffee roasting business, College Coffee Roasters, which supplies some area restaurants and operates -- at least for now --out of the café space that is owned by her brother-in-law.

A native of Kentucky, Lithgoe moved in 1989 with her husband George to Millersville, where she initially opened a small coffee roastery on West Frederick Street.

