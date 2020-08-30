Pottery Barn will open early next month at Tanger Outlets after a move from the nearby Shops at Rockvale.

The home furnishings retailer will occupy the entire lower level of the Nike building, which was recently renovated. The 32,000-square-foot store opens Friday, Sept. 4.

A featured store in the Shops at Rockvale since 2005, Pottery Barn Outlet moved to Tanger along with its sister store, West Elm, which occupies a 21,000-square-foot space directly above it. Pottery Barn and West Elm are both subsidiaries of Williams-Sonoma.

What to read next