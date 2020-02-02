A former truck driver and warehouse worker, Scott Mencer became the “Ice Cream Man” in 2003 when he helped open an ice cream shop in Quarryville.
Named for his son, Jason, who had the idea after graduating from Solanco High School, Son’s Ice Cream was a small walk-up shop on a side street in their hometown.
After Jason left the business in 2010 to take a job at Amtrak, Mencer’s daughter, Sherry Fleischut, got more involved, eventually taking over management of the Quarryville shop when she and her dad opened an East Petersburg location in 2012.
While the elder Mencer was able to build a successful business through hard work, his daughter says he has the tendency to work a little too hard.
Mencer was known to work 60 to 70 hours a week at the East Petersburg shop, sometimes manning both the walk-up window and the drive-thru by himself.
But several years ago, Mencer started feeling so run down that he just couldn’t do it anymore. He missed the 2019 season as the fatigue from what he learned was nearly complete kidney failure put him on his back.
“It was so bad. I just didn’t want to be here. I just wanted to lay down and die,” he said. “I’d get worn out just putting my clothes on in the morning.”
Today, the 61-year-old Mencer is retired from the business and his daughter oversees the operation, which will be expanding this spring with a new location — its third — at the former Swan Hotel in Strasburg.
As he hands over the reins, Mencer says he has full confidence in his daughter. He also has a newfound appreciation for her generosity, which resulted in her donating a kidney to him in October.
“I’m just so blessed to have this kidney, and thankful. It’s hard to describe.” he said. “Everybody I see I’ve got to tell, and I always got to tell who my donor was.”
Slowing down
Son’s features soft-serve ice cream, Italian ices, hand-dipped ice cream and milkshakes along with ice cream cakes and other frozen treats. Three years after it opened, Son’s moved to its current Quarryville spot at 319 W. State St.
When her dad and brother started Son’s ice cream shop 17 years ago, Sherry Fleischut, now 37, helped with some menu planning and other small tasks.
But Fleischut, who got married the year the shop opened, mostly stayed on the periphery of the business, whose logo was based on a drawing of her younger brother.
“He has a lot less hair now,” she says.
A former preschool teacher and dental office manager, Fleischut eventually learned to manage the inventory, menu changes and staffing needs of an ice cream shop where most employees are high school students.
Last summer, she was also dealing with her dad’s health problem as he began an exhausting routine of dialysis over 139 nights, during which he was hooked up to an in-home machine for nine hours a night.
As the dialysis continued, father and daughter were working through the medical and emotional issues that would lead them to the result he initially resisted, but which she always assumed would happen: He would get one of her kidneys.
“I knew from the beginning that I was going to be the one to do this,” she said. “I had peace about it.”
But convincing her dad was another matter.
“I told her no,” he said.
She got him to relent by appealing to his love for his own mother, who died in 2010.
“If your mom needed a kidney, you mean to tell me you wouldn’t be first in line to give her a kidney?” she recalled asking him. “And that’s all it took.”
New roles
After the Oct. 22 transplant surgery, Mencer said it felt like he had his life back. “When I woke up in the recovery room, I felt great,” he said.
As his recovery continues, the signs have been good that the donated kidney will be a long-term match.
For Fleischut, whose own recovery took around three weeks, the lasting effect from the surgery has been a profound sense of well-being.
“That feeling that you get from being able to give someone their life back. ... For me, I can’t explain how you feel to be able to do that for someone,” she said.
While both father and daughter have become advocates for organ donation — dad frequently wears a shirt that says “Saved by Jesus and an organ donor” — they’ve also been occupied with the next chapter for Son’s.
After an opportunity Fleischut described as “falling in our lap,” they’re making plans to open the new shop in Strasburg. The shop would take a spot in part of the former Swan Hotel, a tavern that was 226 years old when it closed in March 2018.
Slated to open in late February or early March, the new shop makes geographic sense for the business, which is now fully managed by Fleischut after her dad’s official retirement.
“I feel like this diagnosis for him and this journey he went on was God’s way of getting him to slow down,” she said. “It was enough for him to realize that it’s OK for him to retire.”
As she takes the business leadership role once occupied by her dad and brother, Fleischut says she’s feeling confident in her new role.
“Last year was my year to shine and show (my dad) that it’s OK to hand over the trust and responsibility to me,” he said. “It allowed me to actually do what I was pretty sure I knew how to do.”