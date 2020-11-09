Following a complete renovation to the former Trackside Café at Strasburg Rail Road, Café 1832 opens Saturday, Nov. 14, with a scratch-made menu that includes a variety of family-style meals as well as grab-and-go items.

With Café 1832, Strasburg Rail Road is now directly managing food service at a restaurant space that had previously been leased to an outside operator. The new café will offer a variety of sandwiches, burgers and salads, with meatloaf, rotisserie chicken, lasagna and other family-style meals also available.

Before creating a new menu, the tourist railroad oversaw a roughly $750,000 renovation that completely gutted the area and rebuilt it with all new equipment and furnishings. The work, which began in December, raised the ceiling of the café and added more seating area by opening up the former kitchen area. A parking area was also added in the back to facilitate curbside pickup of food orders.

With room at tables and window counters looking out to the railyard, Café 1832 has inside seating for around 60. There’s room on a deck for around 30 more.

Café 1832’s menu was designed and will be overseen by Phillip Ponticelli, who most recently worked at Disney, where he helped open several restaurants and was in charge of food service at Disney’s Golden Oak Club, its residential community. Strasburg Rail Road general manager Tony Gebbia also used to work at Disney.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The new Café 1832 is part of an overall revamping of the food service at Strasburg Rail Road, which includes changes to food served on train cars and as part of special events.

Related articles