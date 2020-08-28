Commonwealth on Queen is closing its downtown Lancaster cafe Tuesday so its owners can focus on their recently opened cafe in the western part of the city.

Originally opened in 2013, Commonwealth on Queen features a breakfast, brunch and lunch menu from a spot at 301 N. Queen St. with seating for around 60.

In a post on the cafe’s Facebook page, owners Mark and Rachael Reinmiller said the change represents a “fresh start” that will allow them to spend more time with their family while allowing them to focus on Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe, the cafe they opened in June at 420 N. Pearl St.

Commonwealth Kitchen & Cafe is open for breakfast on lunch Tuesday through Friday. A Saturday and Sunday brunch is slated to begin Saturday.