The Lancaster County economy keeps gradually improving from its pandemic-induced slump but remains a distance from normal, new unemployment-claim figures show.

The number of Lancaster County residents filing continued claims for unemployment benefits dropped 11.0% to 12,000 in the week ended Oct. 17, the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board said Thursday.

While that’s a fraction of the more than 50,000 county residents who were filing continued claims every week in the spring, it’s still triple the 4,000 per week that was typical before COVID-19 arrived in March.

“It's been over 30 weeks since the pandemic disrupted the county’s labor market,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

“For some people, they are close to fully exhausting unemployment compensation. As we finish out the year, we’re hoping to see the total size of Lancaster County’s labor force recover, not just continued claims fall. Right now, it’s just too early to tell,” she said.

Another measure of economic health – the number of initial claims for unemployment benefits filed by county residents who are newly laid off – bucked its recent downward trend by increasing 6.2% last week, according to the board.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Knowing that there is some seasonality to the pace of activity for some sectors, we expect to see movements (up or down) in initial claims from week to week,” Young said via email.

But, taking the longer view, the 273 new claims are a minuscule volume compared to the 15,700 new claims that were filed at their peak in the first week of April.

And the overall trend is what the center tracks, Young noted.

Yet, like the volume of continued claims, the number of new claims is notably higher than its pre-pandemic norm, showing the workforce has yet to regain its health.

For instance, this latest figure of initial claims is 61.5% greater than the number of new claims filed by county residents in the last week of October 2019 - 169.

Nationally, the number of initial claims dipped 5.1% to 751,000, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Statewide, the number of initial claims was unchanged at 19,200