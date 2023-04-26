The Steinman family’s 158-year ownership of a daily newspaper in Lancaster will end in June with a gift meant to safeguard the future of its flagship publication.

Steinman Communications leadership on Tuesday announced to staff their plans to give LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline, at no cost to WITF, the Harrisburg-based public broadcasting station operator. WITF will oversee the Lancaster media company, which will be converted to a public benefit corporation and become a subsidiary of WITF.

To support the mission and activities of both LNP and WITF, Steinman Communications and WITF have also announced the creation of the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement, which will be overseen by WITF and funded by a donation from The Steinman Foundation.

“To advance their legacy of supporting local journalism and media literacy, the Steinman family sought to pair LNP with another locally based media organization – one with a self-perpetuating community board and a track record of strong leadership,” said Robert Krasne, chairman and CEO of Steinman Communications. “The family identified the perfect partner in WITF.”

Ron Hetrick, WITF president and CEO, will lead the combined organization, and Krasne will be chair of the board of managers of the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement.

Hetrick said the transfer of LNP Media Group to WITF, which was approved by both organizations’ boards last week, had been in the works for 11 months. The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of June.

While the agreement wasn’t something WITF had been pursuing, Hetrick said the opportunity to acquire LNP fits with WITF’s own mission of education through providing news and information.

“WITF and LNP already share so much in common,” Hetrick said. “We both emphasize innovation, education and civic engagement as keys to fostering a more informed and engaged citizenry. We both have deep roots in the region and share a focus on local news and journalism that holds people in power accountable to the public.”

The gift of LNP Media Group to WITF also includes weekly papers Lititz Record-Express and The Ephrata Review as well as The Caucus, a publication focused on accountability in state government whose print publication is on hold. After the transfers, Steinman Communications will retain Lancaster Farming, a weekly farm newspaper for the northeastern and mid-Atlantic United States, and Susquehanna Printing, which has a printing facility in Greenfield at 1704 Hempstead Road that will continue to print LNP. Steinman Communications also has real estate holdings through its affiliate company Steinman Real Estate Group.

Status quo for local news

No changes in staffing, printing frequency or coverage focus will be made in the immediate future when LNP Media Group begins operating under WITF.

“Our expectation is WITF has agreed they will continue to publish a seven-day a week newspaper with focus on Lancaster County for at least next five years and operate a newsroom the same size or larger for next five years,” Krasne said.

LNP Media Group operates with 150 employees, including 70 reporters and editors. LNP employees are based at 101 N Queen St. in downtown Lancaster. Staff members for The Ephrata Review and Lititz Record Express will remain at offices in downtown Ephrata at 21-23 Main St., which is also the headquarters for Lancaster Farming.

The second-largest seven-day-a-week newspaper in Pennsylvania, LNP has a circulation of nearly 42,000 on Sundays and about 35,200 on weekdays. Its flagship news website, LancasterOnline, has nearly 12,000 paid subscribers and gets about 4 million page views a month. It will continue to operate with a subscription model.

“LNP | LancasterOnline's editorial decision-making process will not change. Its mission of improving the quality of life in the communities that make up Lancaster County, through quality, independent journalism remains unwavering,” said Tom Murse, executive editor of LNP | LancasterOnline.

WITF, which has 70 full-time and 25 part-time employees, is based at 4801 Lindle Road, Harrisburg. Founded by educators in 1963, WITF’s media services now include public radio and television stations as well as digital news, arts and history content at witf.org and explorepahistory.com. It airs programming from National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service as well as its own original programming. “By joining WITF's incredibly talented team, LNP | LancasterOnline will be able to tell the stories that matter to Lancaster County residents in a more robust way, across multiple platforms - podcast, radio and TV, for example - and with a broader reach,” Murse said. “This is an incredible opportunity for our newsroom and community.”

‘Not without risk’

Krasne declined to offer financial details of LNP Media Group and its operations, including whether it makes money on an annual basis.

Shane Zimmerman, president of both Steinman Communications and The Steinman Foundation, declined to disclose the size of the foundation’s gift creating Steinman Institute, describing it only as “an unprecedented multi-year” commitment.

WITF, which has an annual budget of around $13 million, gets about 10% of its funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private, nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1967 to manage the federal government's investment in public broadcasting. WITF, which does not charge for its services, is also supported by 22,000 member donors.

“It is not without risk that we do these things altruistically. We believe that informed and engaged people build stronger communities, and to do that, we have to figure out how to do that sustainably,” Hetrick said. “There is not the perfect business model out there for how this will operate. That’s something we’re going to discover together.”

While Hetrick said the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement will not “subsidize” the ongoing operations of LNP Media Group, he said it will help support the work of the organizations as they learn how to work together.

WHO OWNS WHAT? The gifting of LNP Media Group to WITF is expected to be completed by the end of June. Here’s what Steinman Communications will own: Lancaster Farming

Susquehanna Printing

Various real estate holdings Here’s what WITF will own: LNP | LancasterOnline

Lititz Record-Express

The Ephrata Review

The Caucus

Carrying on a tradition

Although it remains rare for newsrooms to be operated as a nonprofit organization, such an arrangement is increasingly seen as a viable option to preserve local newspapers and news coverage.

In Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Daily News are owned by the Philadelphia Foundation, a public benefit corporation created by H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, a Philadelphia businessman who bought the assets of the media companies in 2014 and then donated them to the foundation.

In Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times was acquired in January 2022 by WBEZ, the local NPR affiliate. And last fall, KERA, a public radio station near Dallas, announced plans to acquire the Denton Record Chronicle.

Krasne said the board of Steinman Communications considered many options for LNP Media Group, including a sale of the company. Yet with such sales often resulting in cuts to staffing and coverage, Krasne said the board ultimately decided that giving the company away was the best way to protect its mission.

“The intent of the gift was to maximize the likelihood of the preservation of robust journalism for Lancaster County over the long term,” Krasne said.

One cautionary tale of what can result from the sale of a local newspaper comes from a daily newspaper in Berks County. There, The Reading Eagle was sold for $5 million in a 2019 bankruptcy to the only qualified bidder, Media News Group, which is owned by hedge fund Alden Global. Before the sale, The Reading Eagle newspaper employed more than 70 reporters, designers, editors and photographers and many freelance writers. Now it operates with fewer than 20 staff and a handful of freelancers.

The trend is nationwide.

Since 2005, more than a quarter of the country’s newspapers have closed, according to the 2022 State of Local News report from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. In that same period, newspaper revenues have dropped from $50 billion to $20 billion while newsroom employment has declined by 60%, Medill found.

The result is that a fifth of the population is living in what Medill describes as a “news desert” where there isn’t a newspaper or where there is only one paper – often a weekly – trying to provide coverage across a vast area.

The changes announced Tuesday are meant to help ensure thatdoesn’t happen here.

Beverly R. “Peggy” Steinman, chairman emeritus of Steinman Communications and co-chairman emeritus of The Steinman Foundation, said she believes the gift of LNP Media Group to WITF means “high quality, trusted local journalism” will continue in Lancaster.

“I believe WITF will continue to provide this service and carry on a tradition for our community,” she said in a video message commenting on the gift.

Peggy Steinman’s grandfather, A.J. Steinman, began publishing the Intelligencer, an LNP forerunner, in 1866. His children, James Hale Steinman (Peggy’s dad) and John Frederick Steinman, expanded the family’s newspaper holdings as well as the company’s presence in Lancaster city.

“My father and grandfather cared deeply about making sure Lancaster County had access to high quality, trusted local journalism,” Steinman said. “I’m grateful for the support Lancaster County has shown my family through the years. The Steinmans have always championed news our community can trust. I’m excited and proud to see WITF carry on my family’s legacy.” Staff writer Lisa Scheid contributed to this report.