A year ago, Frank Fontaine was getting ready to help launch Double C Restaurant in Lancaster city.

It was to be the latest venture for Fontaine, who had earned a reputation in Lancaster as the go-to mixologist for crafting original cocktail menus. But as opening day approached for the new restaurant, worries grew about COVID-19 and the possibility of forced shutdowns. For Double C, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

“Our grand opening was March 16, and our grand closing was March 16,” Fontaine said.

Now, following a year of unemployment and starts and stops as a restaurant worker, Fontaine is working on a different kind of launch – of a woodworking business he hopes will be the ticket out of the struggling restaurant sector.

“It was kind of time to take things into my own hands,” said the 40-year-old Fontaine, whose Dusty Beards Custom Creations builds a variety of woodworking projects including wine lockers, desks and specialty pieces. “I’m actually pretty backed up with work right now.”

It’s been an unimaginable year for restaurants and bars as the coronavirus pandemic has forced owners and employees to rethink nearly everything about what they do. COVID-19's exact impact on employment at restaurants and bars here is not known. But state data for the economic sector that includes them, as well as other food and beverage businesses, shows it's been the hardest hit portion of Lancaster County’s economy, with about 52% of its 16,600 jobs lost in the pandemic’s initial weeks. Even as recently as this December, the most recent figures available, employment in the sector was 16% below what it was in December 2019. That makes the sector the slowest here to recover.

In response, restaurant operators have bolstered takeout service and outdoor seating, and plugged in to government assistance programs, keeping the worst predictions for restaurant closures at bay in Lancaster County, at least for now. Nonetheless, the dramatic drop in business has motivated some workers like Fontaine to move on, while others have been slow to return.

A year into struggling through the turmoil, the hoped-for “return to normal” remains elusive, even as the arrival of warmer weather and the rollout of vaccines offers new signs of hope.

“It’s just been a struggle,” said Alex Mountis, whose family owns Conestoga Restaurant & Bar and Neptune Diner in Lancaster and also has a stand at Root’s Market.

‘It is what it is’

After Gov. Tom Wolf banned indoor dining March 16, some restaurants quickly began offering takeout service, the first of many changes that continued as the pandemic, and the restrictions on restaurants, persisted.

“You kind of just have to start over, like look at your business as a brand new business again,” said Rachel Adams, an owner of Rachel’s Café & Creperie which has locations in Lancaster city and Manheim Township’s Richmond Square shopping center. “You just really had to rethink everything.”

For Rachel’s, that included removing some crepes from a takeout menu since they didn’t travel well, then creating crepe kits that gave customers the option of assembling crepes at home. The café also set up a tent outside its Lancaster city location where it took full advantage of a deck to help stem the losses.

“We’ve definitely lost money,” she said. “It was tough to work so hard for 15 years then have this happen and push you back a bunch of years.”

Currently, restaurants can operate at up to 50% capacity, but must end alcohol sales at 11 p.m. and must be accompanied by food. Bar seating remains closed.

At Conestoga Restaurant & Bar near the river in Bridgeport, Mountis says dealing with the restrictions has been tough, but getting employees has been the biggest frustration over the last year, a problem he attributes to generous unemployment compensation.

On a recent Thursday afternoon at the restaurant next to the Conestoga River, Mountis was doing the cooking, one dishwasher was helping in the back, and his sister-in-law was coming down from Neptune Diner because a server hadn’t shown up.

“It is what it is, and now we have to just make it work,” he said, before adding to a reporter as he went back to the kitchen: “So, if you need a part time job, you know where to find me.”

Holding on

Despite the gloom, fewer Lancaster County restaurants than initially feared have permanently closed.

Last summer, The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association last summer estimated 30 percent of restaurants statewide would permanently close because of the pandemic, a rate that would mean the loss of more than 200 Lancaster County restaurants.

But so far, such mass closures haven’t happened.

Statistics from the state Department of Agriculture, which inspects Lancaster County restaurants outside Lancaster city, show a loss of 91 retail food establishments during 2020, a 4.3% decrease.

In Lancaster city, eight restaurants have closed permanently since just before the pandemic, but 11 new ones have opened, not including kiosks or restaurants at Park City Center. Nine others Lancaster city restaurants moved or the locations reopened under new ownership, according to statistics from the city’s health department which inspects the Lancaster city restaurants.

“This could happen normally in a year’s time. I’m not seeing anything from my standpoint that’s very unusual,” said Kim Wissler, the city’s senior health officer.

And Jared Mizrahi, owner of restaurant equipment liquidator PCI Auction Group, said he hasn’t seen an unusual number of new auctions for his Manheim-based business from more restaurants closing over the last year.

“Restaurant owners are still riding out government money and I think they’re holding on – some by a thread – waiting to see what’s going to happen,” he said.

‘It’s the most I did to lose money’

Even if they haven’t permanently closed, some places have spent large chunks of the last year being completely shut. The Mountis family only opened Neptune Diner in January and Lancaster Dispensing Company in Lancaster city was closed over January and February.

And while Shank’s Tavern in Marietta isn’t actually closed, it hasn’t served customers for a year.

“We’re still operating, we’re just not open, if that makes any sense,” said Bob Shank, an owner of Shank’s Tavern which features a 35-seat bar and a small dining room.

Shank said the restrictions on restaurants that allowed them to at most operate at half-capacity without bar seating made it easy to decide just to wait it out. Since his family owns the restaurant property which includes some apartments, Shank said it was financially reasonable to wait it out.

“We want to be able to open and people experience the Shank’s experience,” said Shank, who hopes to reopen sometime in April, once he can find a replacement for a head cook who has since gone back to school.

At The Hill in Ephrata, owner Jon Speros said he never considered closing.

“No matter what. Even if we were only going to be allowed to have one table, we were going to stay open and serve that one table,” he said.

Among customers that remained loyal to neighborhood bar over the last year was Ephrata mayor Ralph Mowen, whose regular group eats there several times a week. They even came during the three-week winter holiday shutdown of indoor dining, when the group was forced to sit outside.

“We sat out there in some pretty cold weather, because we wanted to support Jon,” Mowen said. “I just know that my feet got cold several times.”

Speros appreciates such loyalty, although he says it didn’t alter the past year’s brutal financial reality.

“That’s the most I ever tried to survive in a job,” he said. “I never had to do the things I did to actually make a living, or not even make a living. It wasn’t making a living. It’s the most I did to lose money."

Long term changes

As restaurateurs anticipate a return to normal, some things may never be the same.

John Longstreet, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, says bolstered takeout operations, mixed drinks to-go, and increased outdoor seating are likely to become permanent changes to how restaurants function, and what customers expect.

As weather warms, sidewalk cafes are likely to return to Lancaster city, which has extended a program that made it easier for restaurants to offer outside seating.

“I think outdoor seating is going to be a lot more prevalent in the future, and I’m talking about the permanent future, because people like to be outdoors,” Longstreet said.

One possible shift in customer attitudes has Speros worried. After a year of making their own drinks at home, he thinks some regulars might never come back.

“I have a feeling that our bar business isn’t every going to be the same, just because people realized how cheap it was to buy their own,” Speros said. “Everyone became a bartender.”

Such a shift to making drinks at home is one Fontaine, the bartender turned woodworker, thinks could create demand for custom-built furnishings for home bars, which he could offer alongside lessons in mixing drinks.

“If I could tie the two together, it could work out pretty well,” he said. “And I don’t know many people who have that double skill set in this area, so I might have the market cornered.”

More stories: