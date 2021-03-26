Four local developers will receive $2.5 million of federal funding to create 82 affordable housing units in Lancaster city, the administration of Mayor Danene Sorace announced Friday.

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program is supporting the ventures through the state Department of Community & Economic Development.

The Sorace administration and the county Redevelopment Authority had nominated the projects, as part of a countywide proposal to HUD.

Chris Delfs, the city’s director of community planning & economic development, said the effort to pursue federal help reflects the city’s commitment “to using all of the tools we have to create as many affordable housing units as possible.”

The proposed projects, location, developer, grant amount and number of affordable units to be created are:

The Apartments at College Avenue, in the 200 block of College Avenue, HDC MidAtlantic, $850,000, 64 units; Landis Place on King, in the 200 block of West King Street, Landis Quality Living, $752,000, five units; various rowhomes, Partners with Purpose, $377,730, four units; and Conestoga North Townhomes on Chesapeake Street, Spanish American Civic Association, $500,000, nine units.

In the first two instances, the affordable units are part of much larger projects. Landis Place will have 82 apartments; the College Avenue project is part of a redevelopment of the former Lancaster Regional Hospital property into about 300 townhomes and apartments.

In addition, the county Redevelopment Authority has awarded $1 million to an affordable housing project on the Lancaster Township side of Charles Road, which forms a boundary between the township and city. Bausman Place Apartments, proposed by Community Basics Inc., would create 54 affordable units.

Former Rendezvous site on West King Street eyed for $22M senior-living apartment building The vacant Rendezvous Steak Shop property on West King Street is being eyed as part of the s…