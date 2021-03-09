Advanced Cooling Technologies, a Lancaster-based thermal management company, has acquired Tekgard, a York-based engineering and manufacturing company, for an undisclosed price.

Tekgard, with 60 employees, specializes in developing environmental-control systems, made rugged for harsh-weather locations, to provide heating and cooling of military personnel, equipment and supplies. Tekgard will remain based in York. President Mike Bahn will become vice president of that 60,000-square-foot operation, which has become a subsidiary of Advanced Cooling.

Advanced Cooling, which specializes in developing products to cool high-tech electronics used by the aerospace industry, has 160 employees (excluding the Tekguard workforce) in 83,000-square-foot facility in the Burle Business Park on New Holland Avenue.

A spokeswoman for Advanced Cooling declined to disclose its annual revenue or the annual revenue of its new subsidiary.