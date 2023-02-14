The son of a restaurateur, Ed Stoudt was 22 years old in 1962 when he moved from Reading to Adamstown to open Stoudt’s Country Kitchen.

Over the next half-century, Stoudt grew his restaurant into Stoudts Black Angus Restaurant while adding a brewery, beer garden, antiques mall, bakery and German-style village development at the edge of the small northeastern Lancaster County borough he promoted as “Antiques Capital, USA.”

Developed with his wife Carol, the ventures reshaped the landscape of Adamstown and helped create some of its most recognizable businesses and industries. The Stoudts wound down their local ventures over the last several years and moved in the summer of 2021 to Vermont. Ed Stoudt died there on Feb. 6 at the age of 82. There will be a celebration of his life April 8 in the beer garden at Ironspire Complex. For details, contact one of Ed and Carol’s daughters, Elizabeth at elizabeth@stoudts.com.

“My husband was one of a kind who loved and lived life to the fullest,” said Carol Stoudt, who was the longtime brewmaster of Stoudts Brewing Co. where she made the traditional German style beers and became a leader in the craft beer industry.

Elizabeth, who lives in Adamstown and worked in the family’s Wonderful Good Bakery next to the restaurant, said the bakery was named for a traditional Pennsylvania Dutch expression that became a phrase that captured his boundless enthusiasm.

“I knew the days that I asked how he was, and I received that response, (that) I knew I could throw anything at him,” she said.

Building a legacy

Soon after opening his restaurant in Adamstown, Stoudt began operating a concession stand at Shupp’s Grove, the outdoor market just south of town. To give antiques dealers an option when it rained, Stoudt started renting out pavilion space on his property to dealers, and it eventually grew into Stoudts Black Angus Antiques Mall.

“Ed Stoudt’s vision in creating Black Angus Antiques helped to make Adamstown the premier antiques destination it is today,” said Rita Dubas, the longtime manager of the antiques mall which now operates under a new owner as Angus Antiques.

The Stoudts’ love of German culture and beer led to the creation in 1979 of a traditional biergarten where they held festivals during which Stoudt himself would sometimes express his zeal for all things German by wearing lederhosen, lugging comically oversized beer steins and dancing enthusiastically to polka music.

“My father taught me how to work hard and follow my passion,” said one of the Stoudts’ other daughters, Carey, who lives in Vermont. “I loved dancing the polka with him. He swung me around so fast it felt like I was flying.”

After initially buying beer for those events, the Stoudts decided to make their own, opening their namesake brewery in 1987 where they featured traditional German beer styles.

Stoudt also conceived Stoudtburg Village, a mixed-use housing development with cobblestone walkways, a clock-tower and architecture meant to evoke a 16th-century German village that opened in 1996. Stoudtburg Village now consists of 139 homes and a handful of retail shops.

deLyn Almubaugh, who lives in Stoudtburg Village and serves on Adamstown Borough Council, called Stoudt “a visionary” for creating the unique housing development and for helping create and then promote Adamstown as an antiquing destination.

“He was a great entrepreneur,” said Randy Good, borough council president. “He brought a lot of people into the community for weekend events at the antiques mall and their Oktoberfest. It was good for the borough.”

Winding down

Carol Stoudt announced her retirement in February 2020 when Stoudts Brewing began looking for a buyer. The brewery equipment was eventually sold at a July 2020 auction. The Stoudts still own their beer brand and have licensed it to Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Co., which produces some styles that are sold in bars.

Stoudts Black Angus Restaurant closed in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and never reopened. The Stoudts’ complex on the western edge of town was sold in May 2021 and now operates as Ironspire Complex, which includes an antiques mall, retail space and event space as well as a Columbia Kettle Works taproom.

The final Stoudt-owned property in Adamstown was the circa-1912 Chateuesque-style house on Main Street that Ed Stoudt bought in 1973 and then renovated extensively for the family home. The nine-bedroom home with its large wraparound porch and distinctive teal and lime green trim was sold in August 2022 and now operates as a bed-and-breakfast.

Bob Achey, a builder who helped Stoudt with many of his ventures and also owns The Village Haus restaurant in Stoudtburg Village, said Stoudt was a hardworking, fun-loving person who remained devoted to Adamstown, where he served on borough council, including a stint as president.

“Most towns will be lucky to have a businessman and borough council leader similar to Ed,” said Achey, who recalled that Stoudt often conducted business while cutting meat in the kitchen of his restaurant. “For the size of his businesses, he was just a very calm and humble kind of guy. A lot of things came with a lot of humor.”