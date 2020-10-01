The meteoric career of pizza-making grandmother Norma Knepp has come to an end, as a number of medical ailments have become too daunting for her to overcome.

Knepp has sold her Norma’s Pizza stand at Root's Country Market & Auction, where she operated for 11 years, for an undisclosed price. The buyers, Shawn Lines and Tony Santiago, will open their own artisanal pizza stand there Tuesday.

“It’s time to hang it up,” said Knepp, who turns 74 in December. “Using your body so hard for so long, it wears on you.”

Did the Manheim woman with the best New York-style pizza become Pizza Maker of the Year? The 69-year-old grandmother and owner of Norma’s Pizza in Manheim entered the International Pizza Challenge at the expo this week after winning the USA Caputo Cup New York Style pizza competition.

The Manheim resident said she suffers from degenerative disc disease, arthritis and the aftermath of intestinal surgery. She had retired briefly for medical reasons in 2018 and came back. But this time she’s leaving for good.

Knepp had worked at Root’s in Manheim and Green Dragon in Ephrata for years, selling caramel popcorn, clear candy and other treats that she and her late husband made at home. She began making pizza at Root’s 11 years ago when the market manager said he needed a pizza stand.

Learning from advice she found on the internet, Knepp created her own secret recipe for New York style pizza. It was a smash, winning her the championship of that style, the Caputo Cup, in 2016. That led to appearances on “The Pizza Shop” on Vice TV and “Chopped” on the Food Network.

Knepp said running the stand required four or five days a week of work, peaking with a nearly 12-hour day on Tuesdays, the only day the market is open. “I’d work straight through,” she said. “I wouldn’t even stop to go to the bathroom.”

But her declining health forced her to cut back Tuesday production from 100 pies to 50 pies, and then to a halt a month ago. Knepp said she hopes to still make pizza at home, but just for family and friends.

Lines, 42, and Santiago, 52, both of Manheim Township, spent last week renovating the 10-by-20-foot stand, which they are renaming Louie’s Pizza, after their French bulldog. They will extend the stand’s hours and make five or six kinds of pizza, plus breakfast pizza, following their own recipes, and sell Turkey Hill beverages.

Lines and Santiago have been operating food concessions at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire since 2004, expanding their offerings over the years. Operating as Royal Concessions, they now offer ice cream, cotton candy, cheesesteak, perogies, a variety of meat kabobs and other items.

The Root’s stand fulfills their goal of diversifying by adding a new location and a new food, said Lines.

“When we saw that Norma’s was for sale, it was like a light bulb went off,” he said.

LOUIE’S PIZZA

Address: Root's Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim.

Hours: Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.