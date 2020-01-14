Abercrombie & Fitch will be closing its store at Park City Center as the teen retailer continues to evaluate its store count. The Park City location’s last day is Saturday, Jan. 18.

The Abercrombie & Fitch in the J.C. Penney wing of the mall originally opened in 2001. Ahead of its closing, a store employee said merchandise is now being discounted up to 40 percent.

Abercrombie & Fitch also owns Hollister Co., whose store at Park City Center is staying open.

In November Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz said one of her priorities was shrinking its 677-store footprint as more sales move online.