For Madyson Meevers-Scholte, 15, the four-day construction camp just for girls at Associated Builders & Contractors Keystone Chapter in Rapho Township opened her eyes to the wide variety of opportunities in the industry.

“I learned just how many different people and companies are involved in a project,” the Hempfield High School ninth-grader said in an email. Her father, she said, has his own HVAC company.

Meevers-Scholte said her ideas about construction changed during the camp as she learned the industry was bigger than she realized.

Helping girls realize the breadth of opportunity in the industry is one of the goals of the All ‘bout Construction (ABC) Girls Camp, which is in its second year, said Stephanie Larkin, ABC Keystone’s vice president of education, safety and workforce development. The organization is a chapter of the nonprofit that advocates and offers training for the construction industry.

“Our goal is to help campers understand commercial construction, what the process is,” she said. The teens also learn about safety and blueprint reading. Each camper was given a set of tools and a tool bag to keep.

For Emily Blair, 13, the most interesting part of the camp was soldering, which the Centerville Middle School eighth-grader had never done before.

The group of 17 students went on field trips to job sites in various stages of completion and made their own steampunk-style phone charger. Steampunk aesthetic is inspired by 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery.

The teens also learned about the industry from female mentors like Stephanie Titus, a project manager for Harrisburg-headquartered Quandel Construction Group LLC.

She told the teens how she took the “scenic route” into the industry: She worked in banking before construction. Titus, 45, of Denver, specializes in managing healthcare projects, something she finds meaningful. Instead of seeing just drywall and framing, she thinks about the impact on lives a new or renovated health facility has.

Working in a male-dominated industry brought out her best, Titus said. There are pros and cons to everything in life, she said she told the teens.

She’s been the only female in the room and it was assumed she was there to take notes when actually she was there to lead a project.

“It’s almost like a hold-my-beer moment,” she said. ”It adds more fuel to the fire. You work harder, know more, be better. You just show and be engaged fully. I love what I do – you can find a lot of value and purpose in it.”

Faced with a shortage of workers exacerbated by the pandemic, the industry is looking to recruit workers from groups that are underrepresented in the construction sector, such as women. The construction sector is growing but its workforce is aging and headed for retirement.

Nationwide, the construction industry needs more than 650,000 additional workers in 2022 alone to meet the rising demand, ABC Keystone President and CEO G. David Sload has said. That’s without the increase in construction work driven by money flowing to infrastructure projects since the pandemic.

In Lancaster County, 686 out of 16,925 – or just 4% – of the construction workforce is female, according to a recent analysis from Lancaster County Workforce Development Board. Meanwhile, 62 out of 715 construction managers – or about 9% – are women.

That’s much less than women’s representation in the county workforce as a whole (about 122,000 out of 262,000), which is about 46%, according to the workforce board.

The camp costs $22,448 and is funded through the county workforce development board, mostly through a U.S. Department of Labor Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Grant. Priority will be given to first-time campers and residents of Lancaster County.

For 15-year-old Anastasia Lehman, learning to use many parts of wire cutters was a highlight and the camp sparked an interest in possible careers. Her father is a code inspector. About a third of the participants have a family member in the industry, Larkin said.

The Ephrata High School ninth-grader said in an email the camp made an impact.

“I originally had no interest in electrical or plumbing, but my interest in both of these fields has now grown,” Lehman said.