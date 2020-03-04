Editor's note: This is a side story to today's main story about how Rockvale is considering adding housing to its complex. Click here to read more.

Here are the key events in the history of The Shops at Rockvale.

1986: Opens under local ownership with 11 stores at a cost of $12 million.

1988: Announces $16.1 million expansion to add 42 stores.

1991: Unveils $15 million expansion to add 40 stores.

1994: Completes $13 million addition to bring aboard 17 stores.

2004: Montgomery County investors buy property, now with 120 stores.

2017: Defaults on $92.4 million mortgage.

2017: Sold at auction to Wharton Realty of Eatonville, New Jersey, for $30 million.

2018: Unveils $3 million to $4 million in upgrades.

2019: Store count slides to 45, lowest count since 1980s.

2020: Seeks zoning change to allow the addition of housing, offices and other new uses.

Source: LNP | LancasterOnline archives.