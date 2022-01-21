Here's how Weaver Nut Co. grew:

• 1975: E. Paul Weaver III begins operating Weaver Bulk Foods in his home basement in Myerstown, Lebanon County. Weaver and his wife, Miriam, own and operate seven market stands through the region.

•1980: The Weavers sell six of the market stands, retaining a stand at Cloister Shopping Center in Ephrata Borough.

• 1982: The Weavers move their growing wholesale business to a leased space behind the Cloister Shopping Center.

• 1983: The Weavers open a candy store called Weaver’s Candy and Cookie Outlet in the Cloister Shopping Center. They boost the smaller retail side of the business by constructing a second store on Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township. It includes a coffee shop named for their son, Edward.

• 1986: The company moves to 1925 W. Main St. in Clay Township. It’s renamed E. Paul Weaver III Nut Co. Inc.

• 1990: It builds the four-story Clay Township warehouse, doubling the size of both the wholesale and retail business.

• 1993: The name and logo change to Weaver Nut Co. Inc., and annual wholesale sales are reported to be $14 million.

• 1995: Weaver starts Food Brokers International, a brokerage company that imports and buys from around the world under the private label.

• 2001: The retail location on Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township is sold.

• 2019: E. Paul Weaver III dies at the age of 67. His sons, Edward and Vincent, take over the business.

• Aug. 4, 2021:Fire destroys Wearver Nut Co. warehouse and damages its retail store in Clay Township. Within days, the company leases warehouse space in Ephrata to continue to take deliveries and continue distribution. It moves warehouse operations to a new distribution center at 1560 Joel Drive in North Lebanon Township in Lebanon County.

• Nov. 13, 2021: The remodeled retail store reopens after the company rebuilt its wholesale distribution operation. Late delivery of store fixtures and displays limits operation.

• Jan. 17, 2022: The decision to close its retail store is announced on the company’s blog along with plans to move its distribution and restart its manufacturing at a facility in the Sinking Spring area of Berks County.

• Feb. 14, 2022: Date retail store is scheduled to close.

Source: LNP|Lancasteronline.com and Weavernut.com

