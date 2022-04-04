For the second time, Manheim Township’s commissioners were unable to proceed with an Oregon Village zoning case because more than half of the board had insisted on removing themselves from the process.

Now, the township solicitor, the attorneys of the developer and a local business owner who appealed the board’s original 2019 approval of the zoning application will go back to a judge to force the commissioners to drop their recusals.

Two weeks ago, four commissioners of the five-member board declined to participate in the case that the state Commonwealth Court ordered them to vote on again. The three-judge panel found in December that the board in 2019 didn’t adequately consider whether a nearby bed-and-breakfast was a historic property, a requirement under the township’s zoning rules.

One of those commissioners, Democrat Barry Kauffman, agreed to waive his recusal and participate in the case again. Two, Republicans Donna DiMeo and John Bear, recused themselves a second time on the basis that the public would view them as biased. The township solicitor again counseled them at the meeting that they were on safe legal ground to participate.

Republican Commissioner Stacey Morgan Brubaker maintained her own recusal based on professional standards for attorneys, that they cannot vote on an issue as an elected official that involves a former client without that client’s permission. Morgan Brubaker was the township’s solicitor at the time of the original zoning hearings three years ago.

The current township solicitor, J. Dwight Yoder, advised the board that they could vote to give that permission to Morgan Brubaker, since her client was effectively the township.

The board did not end up voting on Morgan Brubaker’s role Monday night. The issue became moot when DiMeo, who first agreed to rejoin the case early in the meeting, decided to maintain her recusal.

The development plan would replace the Oregon Dairy supermarket and restaurant with larger facilities, develop homes and redevelop the idle Shawnee Resort site diagonal from the dairy into a 120-room hotel and more housing. In total, 554 housing units would be built.

Mary Bolinger, who owns a neighboring bed-and-breakfast, challenged the commissioners’ 2019 decision approving the development, sparking the court decision that led to the current court-mandated review of the case.

‘Rule of necessity’

The attorneys of both the developer — the Hurst family represented by Victor Hurst at township meetings — and Bolinger accepted Yoder’s reasoning that the commissioners who recused themselves could come back into the fold.

He cited the “rule of necessity,” a legal doctrine usually applied to judges. It allows judges to hear a case that they might have a bias or prejudice in, if there is no adequate replacement.

Under Pennsylvania law, judges can recuse themselves from a case due to a bias. They can also be taken off a case “whenever the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” by a party in the case.

No such law exists for lawmakers. Under the Pennsylvania ethics laws, public officials must abstain from votes if they or a family member is positioned to financially benefit from it – such as a government contract or a job appointment.

Still, Bear and DiMeo insisted that their involvement could taint the case in the eyes of the public.

“It's just my opinion, given what I know, that the fairest thing would have been going to a third-party attorney outside the county to just look at the record and make a decision,” Bear told LNP | LancasterOnline during a break at the Monday night meeting.

In March, Bear cited an issue raised by Bolinger’s attorney that he was a legislative officer of the Pennsylvania Builders Association, an interest group that represents the state’s residential construction industry.

“Even though I don’t feel I have a conflict of interest, I am concerned about public opinion of conflict of interest no matter what decision I render, ” Bear said last month.

DiMeo repeated her earlier reasoning for recusal, that the Oregon Village development became a campaign issue and some would see her as biased in the case.

DiMeo is the only commissioner that was on the board in 2019. She was part of the three-member majority that approved the zoning application.

The solicitor and attorneys will ask to meet with Court of Common Pleas Judge Leonard G. Brown III for a “status conference” in the coming weeks, Yoder said. Brown upheld the township’s decision when Bolinger appealed that decision in 2019. The Commonwealth Court overturned part of his ruling, and ordered him to bring the case back to the township board.

The commissioners are scheduled to meet for a third time to continue the Oregon Village zoning case, this time at a regularly scheduled commissioners’ meeting on May 9.