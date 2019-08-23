Why is Rhoads Energy moving its headquarters?
To answer that question, CEO Mike DeBerdine offers a quick tour of Rhoads’ facilities at 624 S. Prince St.
The former board room? Converted to offices. The training room? Offices. DeBerdine’s own office serves as a de facto meeting room.
“We’re definitely out of space here,” he said.
So Rhoads Energy plans to move a couple of blocks north, to 205 Hazel St., at the end of November.
There, Rhoads will have about 21,000 square feet, versus about 9,000 square feet at the South Prince Street site.
Rhoads acquired 205 Hazel St. at the end of 2015 for $345,000, according to county records. It previously used part of it for storage, and leased the remainder to two tenants who have since vacated.
The building is being renovated top to bottom. Plans show offices, a conference room and board room, along with warehouse space and a garage. DeBerdine declined to provide the cost.
He said he’s most excited about the new classroom and training area.
The advance of technology makes training a constant need in the energy business, he said. Rhoads sees its program as offering a competitive edge, a way to attract ambitious employees who want to build their skill sets and their careers.
The second floor is being left as shell space, available for future use when additional growth demands.
Rhoads and city officials agreed on an innovative way to meet Lancaster’s stormwater mitigation requirements: The company will restore and maintain a nearby wetland that was incorporated into Brandon Park last year.
Normally, the company would have had to reduce the runoff from 205 Hazel St. But the city agreed it made environmental and economic sense to let the impervious area there remain, rather than try to infiltrate stormwater into ground already contaminated by earlier industrial use.
The wetland project advances city goals and will “provide longterm benefits for native flora, water quality and wildlife,” senior planner Douglas Smith said.
A century old
Named for its founder, Jerome H. Rhoads, Rhoads Energy celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
The family-owned business has a variety of product and service lines: Propane, heating oil, heating and cooling equipment installation and service, fleet fueling and more.
Rhoads is bullish on staying in Lancaster.
Logistically, it’s a good base for reaching its customers, and De-Berdine said city officials have been helpful and flexible throughout the planning and approval process for the relocation.
“We identify with Lancaster,” he said. “We don’t really think we’d be anywhere else.”
Smith said Rhoads’ commitment to investing and growing in Lancaster is “welcome news.”
Since the early 2000s, Rhoads has enjoyed “pretty aggressive growth,” driven both by organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, DeBerdine said. It has been concentrating on growing its yearround revenue streams.
Its customer base has grown tenfold, to 20,000 accounts. Its employee count has grown from 25 to 130.
The company does business under six brand names and serves customers in six counties.
It built 624 S. Prince St. and dedicated it in 2001, thus becoming the first company to move into Lancaster’s Keystone Opportunity Zone, designated two years earlier.
The incentive program worked out well for Rhoads, providing tax savings that it put toward paying off the building, DeBerdine said. With the pending move, 624 S. Prince St. is now up for sale.
The 205 Hazel St. property was in Lancaster’s Keystone Opportunity Zone, but the incentives have expired there, as they have for all but a couple of properties. The rest will sunset at the end of 2020.