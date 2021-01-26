A Day in the Life Records has opened a new shop in downtown Lancaster.

Now in its own space at 24A W. Walnut St., A Day in the Life Records previously sold vinyl records at Scarlet Willow, a vintage shop at 320 N. Queen St.

Daniel Flynn, who owns the record shop with this wife, Ashley Spotts, said they decided to open a separate shop after having a good reaction from selling records for the last four years at Scarlet Willow. Flynn, who formerly worked in finance, now manages the roughly 800-square foot shop, which also carries some music cassette tapes, CDs and books.

A Day in the Life Records opened with around 2,000 records, consisting of what Flynn calls a “finely curated selection” that includes new releases and popular titles as well as hard-to-find and collectible items. Flynn said the shop is always looking to buy record collections.