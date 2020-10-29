A Concrete Rose Book Bar has leased space in a Southeast Lancaster city shopping center for its planned winery, bookstore and event space.

It will occupy a 2,000-square foot space at 910 S. Duke St., taking a spot in the Spanish American Civic Association’s Plaza Centro Commercial Center. The space is planned to include a small stage, displays for books and a fermentation room visible through a glass wall. A deck will provide outdoor seating.

A Concrete Rose Book Bar will feature house-made wine made with grapes from yet-to-be-determined local vineyards. The selection of books will feature the work of Black authors.

A Concrete Rose Book Bar is owned by Evita Colon and Solise White, who hope to open next summer.

Jeff Kurtz of High Associates Ltd. represented the landlord and the tenant in the transaction.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles