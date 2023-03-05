Two weeks after resigning from his job as a financial advisor at Ambassador Advisors, 32-year-old Matt Knolle faced a court injunction barring him from working in his chosen field within 50 miles of Lancaster.

Knolle said he left Manheim Township-based Ambassador because he was disgusted and fed up with how the company had handled the judge's orders following a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and fines. Within days of leaving Ambassador, he moved to start his own financial advisory company. Then, Ambassador hit him with a lawsuit.

Because he signed a noncompete agreement, Ambassador sought a judge’s order to stop him from working in the area. It took almost a month of legal proceedings but in December the judge vacated the emergency injunction and Knolle was free to consult. His business, Haven Advisory Partners, is located in Westtown Township, Chester County, just outside of the 50-mile noncompete radius. Ambassador, through its marketing agency, declined to comment.

Knolle says his experience is a prime example of why noncompete agreements should be banned, something the Federal Trade Commission is trying to do. Such agreements have been called exploitative by critics and anti-capitalist, functioning to suppress wages, hinder innovation and stifle competition. Supporters say the agreements are an important tool to foster innovation and preserve competition. The Society for Human Resource Management said in a January statement that the FTC should differentiate between agreements designed to limit labor market mobility and those designed to protect confidential trade secrets or strategic planning.

“It amazes me that after spending years pouring my time, passion and guidance into all the wonderful relationships I have built with clients, that a piece of paper could possibly prevent me from continuing to do what I love,” Knolle said. “This type of restrictive behavior ultimately harms the consumer, as they should be the ones that dictate which businesses succeed.”

Growth and federal response

Noncompete agreements, once reserved for high-level executives, are being used for all kinds of occupations and job levels from financial advisors like Knolle to hairstylists, warehouse workers, veterinarians, nurses and doctors, according to the FTC.

Nationally, the FTC estimated 18% of workers are covered by noncompetes. In Pennsylvania it's likely more. A 2019 Economic Policy Institute survey estimated that 42% of workplaces in Pennsylvania require some or all of their employees to enter noncompete agreements.

In January, the FTC moved to ban the practice. The FTC is seeking public comment on the proposed rule, which is based on a preliminary finding that noncompetes constitute an unfair method of competition and therefore violate the Federal Trade Commission Act. Public comment can be made online until March 20 at https://bit.ly/3kyMUwU.

The agency estimates that the new proposed rule could increase wages by nearly $300 billion per year. About 1 in 5 workers – about 30 million Americans – are under a noncompete contract, the FTC said.

If the proposed rule is passed, all existing noncompetes would be rescinded.

“This would be a huge win for entrepreneurs like me that are subject to attempted enforcement by unfounded harassment and targeted coercion,” Knolle said.

Impact on health systems and workers

So far, more than 13,000 comments have been posted online about the proposed ban, including several from Pennsylvania medical professionals. The FTC estimates that its proposed ban would save consumers $148 billion in health costs annually.

A Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health nurse anesthetist told the FTC that LGH is inserting noncompete clause in contracts for new grads. The noncompete lasts the entirety of their career with the hospital. The anesthetist did not give their name in the FTC public comment, which allows anonymity. LG Health declined to provide a response to the nurse’s comments.

“So if after 5 years, an employee wants to move onto a nearby hospital, they must wait 2 years to work anywhere within a 30-mile radius of the hospital. This means that a provider would need to pack up and move in order to work,” the nurse wrote. “This is an egregious reach for control over peoples’ lives and does not meet the original reason for implementing such a clause. I fully support the banning of noncompete clauses.”

A vascular surgeon at Tower Health in West Reading, Berks County, told the FTC of being contractually locked into living close to Reading Hospital in order to respond to emergencies while also being locked into a noncompete prohibiting working for another hospital in Berks County for two years.

The combination of a requirement to live close, and noncompetes, makes it impossible to switch to a new job without the difficult dynamic of moving houses, families and schools, she wrote.

The Hospital Association of Pennsylvania has generally opposed policies that prevent hospitals from using noncompete agreements, especially in contracts with highly skilled and specialized providers, said Liam Migdail, director of media relations.

“We are continuing to review the FTC’s proposed rule to determine how it would affect Pennsylvania hospitals,” he wrote in an email. “Significant time and investment goes into recruiting and onboarding skilled health care professionals and hospitals cannot always quickly find and hire new staff to fill vacancies. Competition for highly skilled providers—such as physicians and nurses in certain specialties — was already significant before the pandemic and has only increased. In these cases, noncompete agreements help ensure that hospitals can continue to safely provide critical care and services to their communities and regions without interruption.”

It is not clear whether the proposed rule would apply to nonprofit hospitals. Some legal interpretations say it might not.

Migdail noted that Pennsylvania hospitals, the majority of which are nonprofit, could be affected because of how the FTC and U.S. Department of Justice plan to implement and enforce the rule.

“They suggest that the rule allows them to reach non-profit organizations that are supported by for-profit subsidiaries (such as some clinics, physicians' groups, etc.) as well as any joint ventures with for-profit organizations. We will be monitoring closely as this rule continues through the public process,” Migdail said.

The rule may be revised as a result of public comment before it becomes final. There may be challenges from businesses saying the change is too burdensome. FTC Commissioner Christine S. Wilson wrote a dissenting opinion questioning whether the agency had the authority to issue such a ban and highlighting the lack of research into the effects of a near total ban on noncompetes. She urged the public to comment on alternatives to a full ban.

Knolle said workers are at a disadvantage when presented with a noncompete.

“I believe that most entrants to the workforce are not educated on what a noncompete is, and simply will sign what is stuck in front of them, for fear of losing the opportunity, which was exactly my circumstance,” Knolle said.

