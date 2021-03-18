Here are the eight sizable rental-housing projects proposed or underway in Lancaster city. Only two include affordable housing, as indicated below.

Under construction:

-Stadium Row apartments, 800 block of North Prince Street, 104 units scheduled to open in July.

Proposed:

-Rebman’s Apartments, 800 block of South Queen Street, 72 affordable units.

-Landis Place on King, 200 block of West King Street, 82 units.

-Zamagias Properties, first block of West King Street, 45 units.

-Willow Valley Mosaic, first block of South Queen Street, 147 units.

-Hankin Group, 500 block of North Queen Street, +200 units.

-Queen Street Apartments, first block of West Chestnut Street, 117 units.

-Former Lancaster Regional property, 200 block of College Avenue and nearby streets, up to 120 affordable units and 205 market-rate units.