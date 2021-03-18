StadiumRow 4UPDATED1-31-20.jpg

This rendering shows the proposed Stadium Row apartment building, to be developed next to Clipper Magazine Stadium on North Prince Street.

 Submitted

Here are the eight sizable rental-housing projects proposed or underway in Lancaster city. Only two include affordable housing, as indicated below. 

Under construction: 

-Stadium Row apartments, 800 block of North Prince Street, 104 units scheduled to open in July. 

Proposed: 

-Rebman’s Apartments, 800 block of South Queen Street, 72 affordable units. 

-Landis Place on King, 200 block of West King Street, 82 units. 

-Zamagias Properties, first block of West King Street, 45 units. 

-Willow Valley Mosaic, first block of South Queen Street, 147 units. 

-Hankin Group, 500 block of North Queen Street, +200 units. 

-Queen Street Apartments, first block of West Chestnut Street, 117 units. 

-Former Lancaster Regional property, 200 block of College Avenue and nearby streets, up to 120 affordable units and 205 market-rate units. 

