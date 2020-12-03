The numbers of Lancaster Countians filing unemployment claims have dropped nearer to their pre-pandemic norms, new data from the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board shows.

But the 8,700 available jobs in Lancaster County mean there's a vast potential for them to descend much closer, a board official indicated Thursday.

“For those who are displaced and don’t think they can or will return to their previous job, there are thousands of other (available) positions in similar fields where you can transfer your current skills,” said Valerie Hatfield, the board’s strategic innovation officer.

Opportunities are especially appealing in skilled positions, she indicated, whether a person already has the know-how or is willing to learn.

“There are hundreds of unfilled skilled positions in our county in health care, IT and manufacturing,” Hatfield observed, “and we have the resources and training programs … to train anyone who wants to gain new skills.”

Training is available through PA CareerLink Lancaster County, Tec Centro and many post-secondary and career and technical schools, she said.

People interested in learning about available jobs, training programs and job-search assistance can contact CareerLink at www.jobs4lancaster.com or 1-888-744-8451 for free information and guidance.

Taking a look at the latest claims data, the number of countians who filed new claims for unemployment last week fell 6.6% to 339, according to the board, ending a brief streak of two consecutive weekly increases.

The new claimants included 20 from school bus companies, 18 from lawn care and landscaping firms and 16 from Armstrong Flooring.

Before COVID-19 appeared in mid-March, about 200 countians a week were filing new claims (formally known as initial claims), the board said. But the pandemic’s arrival made that figure soar to a peak of 15,700 within weeks. It’s been receding since.

Across the state and nation, the volume of new claims has been shrinking too. In Pennsylvania, the number of new claims was down 13.8% to 23,700. Nationally, new claims fell 9.5% to 712,000.

Continued claims (filed by people who were already laid off) declined in Lancaster County too, decreasing 9.2% to 8,500 claims. That’s more than double the pre-pandemic norm of 4,000 continued claims per week, but a vast improvement from its peak of more than 50,000 this spring.