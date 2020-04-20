Some 50,000 Pennsylvania residents who are independent contractors, gig workers or self-employed quickly applied for a new kind of federal unemployment benefit over the weekend, a state official said Monday.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits are for people who lost income due to the COVID-19 outbreak but are not eligible for traditional unemployment benefits. The state Department of Labor & Industry began taking applications for PUA benefits Friday evening.

“We’ve had a very high volume of applications…,” said L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “Despite the fact that there have been some glitches and it has been slow, we are making progress and we are getting people enrolled in the system.”

The initial application is available at https://www.uc.pa.gov/unemployment-benefits/file/Pages/Filing-for-PUA.aspx .

Oleksiak, speaking at a press briefing, also addressed again the department’s efforts to handle the record-setting volume of people applying for traditional unemployment benefits. Combined with an antiquated computer system, the record volume has resulted in applicants encountering unprecedented delays.

In response, L&I has brought 70 L&I retirees back to work, hired 100 people and transferred employees in other state government departments into L&I, Oleksiak said a week ago.

Updating those initiatives, he said the recalled retirees have completed their refresher training and began handling phone calls and emails last week. The new hires are being trained as intake workers and are expected to begin interviewing applicants who are seeking benefits in mid May.

Some 1.53 million Pennsylvania residents have filed initial claims for traditional unemployment benefits since Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all but life-sustaining businesses to close March 19, Oleksiak said. Those applicants include more than 41,000 Lancaster County residents, LNP | LancasterOnline reported Friday.

Statewide, the volume – while still immense – is slowing. The number of initial claims last week was down 17.7% to 196,000 from the prior week. Last week’s volume was the smallest of the most recent five weeks, starting with the week of Wolf’s shutdown order.