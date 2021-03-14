No bar seating.jpg

With bar seating not allowed for most of the year, some restaurants have converted the areasinto takeout stations or other seating, such as seen here at The Hill in Ephrata. 

Over the last year, restaurants have implemented new safety practices, changed their dining rooms and altered their operations to comply with state-imposed restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. The big and small changes can be seen around restaurants that have stayed opened during the pandemic.

Masks: Employees are required to wear masks at all times and customers must wear them when they’re not sitting down. Some restaurants offer free masks to customers along with hand sanitizer.

Heating up outdoor dining: With capacity limits on indoor dining, many restaurants have maximized outdoor seating areas, which has included installing heaters. 

Takeout: Limits on indoor dining prompted many restaurants to add or increase takeout. Some restaurants reconfigured their dining rooms to ease food pickups for customers.

Empty bars: For most of the year, customer seating at the bar has been prohibited. Some restaurants have used the extra space to set up socially distanced tables or facilitate takeout.

Reconfigured dining rooms At The Hill in Ephrata, arrows on the floor create a one-way flow of customers through the dining room. The areas is delineated by bar stools which are no longer in use.  

