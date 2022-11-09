Sam Lombardo is planning a major expansion of his namesake Lancaster city restaurant.

The $5 million-plus addition to the Italian restaurant at 216 Harrisburg Ave. will enlarge the kitchen, add a delicatessen, create new outdoor dining areas and have a members-only cigar lounge.

What it won’t have is a five-story, 22-unit residential building with an underground parking garage and two penthouse apartments that had been included in a previous version of the restaurant expansion plan.

After calculating the return on investment for what could have been an $18 million project for 22 residential units, Lombardo said the numbers didn’t add up, noting that some $4 million of the price tag would have come from an underground parking garage.

“I just thought, eh, I don’t think so,” Lombardo said during an interview Tuesday at the restaurant with his wife Dena. “I have the resources to do it, but I am a Pennsylvania Dutchman, so I’m not going to be frivolous about the money we have.”

The 76-year-old Lombardo is founder and chairman emeritus of Benecon Group, a Manheim Township-based insurance agency, benefits administrator and consulting firm. Lombardo, who founded Benecon in 1991, sold a 70% stake in the company for an undisclosed price in December 2020 to private equity firm TA Associates. Lombardo, who lives part of the year in Florida, retains a 30% interest in Benecon.

Lombardo said the current expansion plans for the restaurant are the culmination of his interest in redeveloping the entire tract next to Rotary Park at the southwest corner of Harrisburg Avenue and Water Street.

The current plan, which received some needed zoning approvals last month, renovates three West James Street row homes for rental units and turns the former Penn State Electric Co. supply building at 211 W. James St. into a deli with new dining areas and cigar lounge. Outside seating areas include a semi-private courtyard and dining terrace along Harrisburg Avenue.

Pending additional city approvals, Lombardo said he hopes to begin construction in March or April and complete the project in spring 2024.

The previous proposal, which was presented to the Lancaster city historical commission in February, would have replaced the former Penn State Electric Supply Co. with the 27,000-square-foot apartment building. The three row homes on James Street would have been combined to make the Italian deli.

“I had more of a grandiose concept,” Lombardo said of the former plan. “Admittedly, ego got a hold of me.”

Lombardo’s restaurant was begun in 1946 by Sam Lombardo’s uncles. Lombardo, who grew up in the Cabbage Hill neighborhood of Lancaster city, took over the restaurant from his cousins in 2019 and then oversaw a $2 million-plus renovation of the restaurant, which reopened in November 2020.

Lombardo subsequently began buying adjacent properties and has now combined nine separate properties into a single 0.9-acre tract. The largest property contained the Penn State Electric Supply Co. building which was constructed in 1978 as a 7-Eleven, became a Turkey Hill convenience store in 1985, and then was expanded in 2000 for Penn State Electric Supply Co. which is now located in Mountville.

While the current project is a scaled-down version of his previous plans, Lombardo said it fits with his desire to honor the legacy of the large, loving Italian American family whose Lancaster city restaurant was a central part of his childhood.

“It's that family connection,” he said. “I mean, this is more than just a restaurant, more than just a business proposition.”