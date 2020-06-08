Sewing masks

Sewing masks is one of the volunteer opportunities available this spring, helping such organizations as Lancaster Mask Sewists. The Amish community made these masks to donate to Lancaster Health Center in March 2020.

 Phil Lapp

Five small businesses in Lancaster County received $380,000 in the last round of state loans from the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program, it was announced Friday.

Receiving $100,000 loans each were the Lancaster Arts Restaurant, LSH Insulation and Strasburg Railroad Co. Marco’s Bypass 441 received a $50,000 loan and Ellicott & Co. received a $30,000 loan.

They bring the total of Lancaster County recipients to 38 businesses who received $3.15 million in loans. Statewide, 133 companies received nearly $61 million.

The program was open to retail and service businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees. The three-year loans are at 0% interest, except for farmers, whose loans are at 2% interest.

