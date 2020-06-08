Five small businesses in Lancaster County received $380,000 in the last round of state loans from the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program, it was announced Friday.

Receiving $100,000 loans each were the Lancaster Arts Restaurant, LSH Insulation and Strasburg Railroad Co. Marco’s Bypass 441 received a $50,000 loan and Ellicott & Co. received a $30,000 loan.

They bring the total of Lancaster County recipients to 38 businesses who received $3.15 million in loans. Statewide, 133 companies received nearly $61 million.

The program was open to retail and service businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees. The three-year loans are at 0% interest, except for farmers, whose loans are at 2% interest.