Five Lancaster County liquor license holders were cited in March by the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement for violations of COVID-19 mitigation requirements.

The infractions at the restaurants and clubs included some for rules that lapsed April 4, including allowing patrons to sit at the bar and serving alcohol without food. The others were for masking rules that remain in effect for employees and customers.

The cited Lancaster County restaurants and their listed infractions include:

• Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., Bainbridge. Not providing masks for employees, allowing bar seating.

• Cloister Club 429, 100 Cocalico Creek Road, Ephrata. Employees without masks, not requiring masks for customers, allowing bar seating, serving alcohol without food.

• The Cocalico Tavern, 1015 Reading Road, Stevens. Employees without masks, not requiring masks for customers, allowing bar seating.

• Happy Rooster Saloon, 334 PA-41, Gap. Served alcohol without food.

• The Brass Eagle, 5725 Lincoln Hwy, Gap. Employees without masks, not requiring masks for customers, bar seating.

The citations for Lancaster County restaurants and clubs were among 18 for infractions related to COVID-19 that were issued by the liquor control enforcement’s Harrisburg office, which also oversees Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon and York counties.

Since July 1, liquor control enforcement officers have performed 82,593 compliance checks statewide and issued 2,742 warning letters to those found breaking COVID-19 protocols. The bureau has also issued 1,006 notices of violation to noncompliant businesses. Penalties range from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses to up to $5,000 for more serious offenses.